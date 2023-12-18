Peter King Questions Cam Newton After Viral Video: 'Was Tom Brady a Game Manager?'

David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

NBC Sports' Peter King responded to Cam Newton's remarks about "game managers," asking the former MVP a simple question.

"Was Tom Brady a 'game manager'?" King wrote on Monday.

On Dec. 12, Newton was featured in a viral video where he claimed that several starting quarterbacks aren't truly impacting winning as much as other signal-callers.

"If were were to put that in its own right as 'game managers,' Brock Purdy, Tua Tagovailoa, Jared Goff and really, Dak Prescott, these are game managers," Newton explained. "They're not difference makers."

Brady was often critiqued throughout his career with the same label, as many attributed the success of the New England Patriots' dynasty to head coach Bill Belichick's defense rather than the team's offense. Although the Patriots' defense was stout, the three-time MVP was still a crucial part of the organization's six Super Bowl wins.

He ended his career as arguably the greatest player in NFL history, currently holding the all-time records for passing yards and passing touchdowns. Brady also won a seventh championship with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after leaving New England.

Purdy responded to Newton's comments prior to the San Francisco 49ers' Week 15 victory, a game in which he threw for 242 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions.