Deion Sanders Weighs In on Dak Prescott, Cowboys' Blowout Loss to Josh Allen, Bills

Rich Barnes/Getty Images

Colorado head coach and former NFL superstar Deion Sanders wasn't pleased with the Dallas Cowboys' 31-10 blowout loss against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

"I just want them to continue to be consistent," Sanders said on the Nightcap show while speaking about Dallas. "Don't fool me, man, don't tease me. We don't like to be fooled, we don't like to be teased. Don't take me all the way to the alter and then you gonna dip on me. Don't do that."

The Cowboys have been quite the tease since last winning a Super Bowl in the 1995 season, however, posting 13 winning seasons, eight NFC East crowns and 12 postseason berths in total. But they've also only won five playoff games in that time and haven't advanced past the divisional round.

Five times since 1995, the Cowboys have won 12 or more games in the regular season. In those campaigns, they won exactly two postseason contests.

The Cowboys look like a team that might tease again this season. They are just 1-3 against teams with winning records and a woeful 3-4 on the road, and Sunday's loss put the Philadelphia Eagles back atop the NFC East. The Eagles could go 3-1 the rest of the way and still win the NFC East, a likely proposition considering they finish the season with games against the Seattle Seahawks, New York Giants (twice) and Arizona Cardinals.

Dallas, meanwhile, still has to play the Miami Dolphins, Detroit Lions and Washington Commanders. It's very likely that Dallas will have to play every postseason game on the road, where they've been a significantly worse team than the juggernaut they are at home.