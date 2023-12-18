McDaniel on Tua's Skeptics: Dolphins 'Don't Talk About It' After Cam Newton's Video

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Former NFL quarterback Cam Newton made waves this past week when he labeled players like Tua Tagovailoa, Brock Purdy, Dak Prescott and Jared Goff as "game managers" on his 4th & 1 show.

But Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said the team wasn't focused on those comments.

"We don't talk about it," he told reporters. "But noise is loud."

"They're not winning because of him," Newton initially said of Purdy in his comments. "He's managing the game. And if we were to put that in its own right as game managers: Purdy, Tagovailoa. Goff. And really, Prescott. These are game managers. They're not difference makers."

Newton labeled clarified his comments, saying he wasn't using "game manager" as a derogatory term: