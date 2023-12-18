Lamar Jackson Dazzles NFL Fans as Ravens Clinch NFL Playoff Berth in Win vs. Jaguars

Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images

Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson is universally regarded as one of the most exciting players in the NFL, and he put his skills on full display against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday Night Football.

Jackson was mesmerizing as he made a handful of spectacular plays to lead the Ravens to a 23-7 victory, securing the first playoff berth in the AFC. He finished with 171 yards, a touchdown and an interception on 14-of-24 passing while also leading Baltimore with 97 rushing yards.

While those numbers may seem modest, Jackson wowed with his ability to escape pressure and make play after play against a relentless Jacksonville defense. His signature play came late in the third quarter when he avoided a potential sack and completed a pass in double coverage to Isaiah Likely, who caught a touchdown earlier in the game.

Jackson's impressive performance on Sunday night made him the talk of social media among football fans:

Jackson has been performing at an MVP level throughout this season, as he has the Ravens on a four-game win streak for the second time this year. If he keeps this up, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him take home his second MVP trophy.