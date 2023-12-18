X

NFL

    Lamar Jackson Dazzles NFL Fans as Ravens Clinch NFL Playoff Berth in Win vs. Jaguars

    Doric SamDecember 18, 2023

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 17: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens runs with the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first quarter at EverBank Stadium on December 17, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images)
    Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images

    Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson is universally regarded as one of the most exciting players in the NFL, and he put his skills on full display against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday Night Football.

    Jackson was mesmerizing as he made a handful of spectacular plays to lead the Ravens to a 23-7 victory, securing the first playoff berth in the AFC. He finished with 171 yards, a touchdown and an interception on 14-of-24 passing while also leading Baltimore with 97 rushing yards.

    While those numbers may seem modest, Jackson wowed with his ability to escape pressure and make play after play against a relentless Jacksonville defense. His signature play came late in the third quarter when he avoided a potential sack and completed a pass in double coverage to Isaiah Likely, who caught a touchdown earlier in the game.

    Jackson's impressive performance on Sunday night made him the talk of social media among football fans:

    B/R Gridiron @brgridiron

    Lamar is a magician 🪄<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>) <a href="https://t.co/2BjoE9DJ2D">pic.twitter.com/2BjoE9DJ2D</a>

    Dan Orlovsky @danorlovsky7

    Lamar is as fun a football player to watch as I have ever seen

    Bobby Trosset @bobbybaltimoree

    Lamar Jackson needs to be squarely involved as a frontrunner in the NFL MVP conversation. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RavensFlock?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RavensFlock</a>

    Jason La Canfora @JasonLaCanfora

    Lamar Jackson is your MVP, folks. And if he keeps it up against the 49ers and Dolphins down the stretch and Ravens get the one seed, that should be a wrap. He makes something out of nothing all the time

    Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow

    NFL needs Lamar on prime time more.. every play is electrifying

    Pat Forde @ByPatForde

    Lamar Jackson is ridiculous. The fact that the Ravens routinely draft the Isaiah Likelys is also ridiculous.

    Sarah Ellison @sgellison

    LAMAR JACKSON HOW???<br><br>ISAIAH LIKELY HOW????????

    Benjamin Solak @BenjaminSolak

    With 171 passing yards and 97 rushing yards tonight, Lamar Jackson is now on pace for 3,770 passing yards and 900 rushing yards on the season.<br><br>A 3,700 passing/900 rushing season has never been done before in NFL history.

    Sarah Ellison @sgellison

    Cris Collinsworth: "The thing that makes it so hard for me with Lamar Jackson ... I just don't know how you quantify what we've seen out here tonight. They just couldn't find a way to get him down in the biggest moments."

    Mina Kimes @minakimes

    I like how much delight Cris Collinsworth takes in watching Lamar Jackson play football. Dude has called a million games and you can tell he truly enjoys seeing stuff he's never seen before.

    Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless

    Lamar Jackson is ... UNBELIEVABLE.

    Jackson has been performing at an MVP level throughout this season, as he has the Ravens on a four-game win streak for the second time this year. If he keeps this up, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him take home his second MVP trophy.

    Jackson and the Ravens will have another primetime showcase in Week 16 when they visit the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football.