    Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars Criticized by NFL Fans for Miscues in Loss to Ravens

    zach bacharContributor IDecember 18, 2023

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 17: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks to pass against the Baltimore Ravens during the second quarter at EverBank Stadium on December 17, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images)
    Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images

    The Jacksonville Jaguars were unable to overcome their poor first-half play, falling to the Baltimore Ravens by the final score of 23-7 on Sunday Night Football.

    Trevor Lawrence finished with 264 yards through the air, throwing the longest touchdown pass of his career to Jamal Agnew in the third quarter. He didn't throw an interception, although he committed an unforced fumble in the first half with the Jaguars in field goal range.

    NFL @NFL

    A gift for the <a href="https://twitter.com/Ravens?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Ravens</a>' defense<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BALvsJAX?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BALvsJAX</a> on NBC<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/8fWNSGquwb">https://t.co/8fWNSGquwb</a> <a href="https://t.co/0TgyMpMXgo">pic.twitter.com/0TgyMpMXgo</a>

    As Jacksonville trailed 10-0 on the final drive before halftime, Lawrence completed a deep pass to wide receiver Zay Jones that set the team up at Baltimore's five-yard line with 11 seconds remaining and no timeouts left. The Jaguars opted to run one more play by throwing the ball to rookie wideout Parker Washington, although he was unable to find the end zone or get out of bounds. The clock ran out, and Jacksonville came away with no points.

    NFL fans were puzzled by the team's ineptitude in the first half, as kicker Brandon McManus also missed a couple of field goals in the first two quarters.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Watching the Jaguars final drive before the half <a href="https://t.co/Yg0rAlRkns">pic.twitter.com/Yg0rAlRkns</a>

    Benjamin Solak @BenjaminSolak

    Besides the missed field goal, the other missed field goal, the fumble in the red zone, and letting the clock expire inside the five yard line, I'd say the Jaguars did an excellent job scoring points

    ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk

    What the hell was that?

    Geoff Schwartz @geoffschwartz

    Fine with the Jaguars calling a play there. Lawrence absolutely can not throw it to that option. Just bad football.

    Tom Grossi @tomgrossicomedy

    The Jaguars get into Ravens territory and just forget how to play football

    Jordan de Lugo @jordandelugo

    The jaguars finished the half with four straight possessions in scoring position and scored NOTHING

    Mina Kimes @minakimes

    Doug Pederson was the guy crying behind a smiling mask meme during the interview after the end of half sequence. Man was in hell lol

    Jonas Shaffer @jonas_shaffer

    The Jaguars moved into field goal range on 4 of their 5 first-half possessions.<br><br>The Jaguars have 0 points.

    Bill Barnwell @billbarnwell

    No team self-sabotages in the red zone like the Jaguars.

    Bryan Fischer @BryanDFischer

    That sequence for the Jags as the clock runs out: <a href="https://t.co/6s1g3yoX7f">pic.twitter.com/6s1g3yoX7f</a>

    Jordan de Lugo @jordandelugo

    Abysmal clock management

    Michael DiRocco @ESPNdirocco

    Those of the things that Jaguars HC Doug Pederson said are costing them games:<br><br>False start by Evan Engram.<br><br>Drop by Parker Washington.<br><br>Trevor Lawrence just dropped the ball.<br><br>All unforced errors.

    John Shipley @_John_Shipley

    Jaguars have had 3 drives in scoring position and have 0 points. Doug Pederson said they needed to cut the BS this week. Not looking like it right now

    Kevin Oestreicher @koestreicher34

    What terrible clock management by the Jaguars oh my god

    Lawrence continued his struggles with ball security in the second half, fumbling after he was sacked by Ravens defensive tackle Justin Madubuike. The former No. 1 overall pick has now recorded at least 10 fumbles in consecutive seasons, leading to fans questioning his ability to limit turnovers.

    NFL @NFL

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/Ravens?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Ravens</a>' sack leader Justin Madubuike gets his 12th and forces the fumble 😤<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BALvsJAX?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BALvsJAX</a> on NBC<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/8fWNSGquwb">https://t.co/8fWNSGquwb</a> <a href="https://t.co/hamjXrKRux">pic.twitter.com/hamjXrKRux</a>

    Steven Cheah @StevenCheah

    Trevor Lawrence has way too much Jameis Winston in him

    Neal Driscoll @NealDriscoll

    Trevor Lawrence is not becoming what I thought he would. He turns the ball over a lot.

    Jacksonville fell to 8-6 after the loss, creating a three-way tie in the AFC South. The Jaguars, Houston Texans, and Indianapolis Colts all hold identical records with three regular-season games remaining.