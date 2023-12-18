Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars Criticized by NFL Fans for Miscues in Loss to Ravens

Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars were unable to overcome their poor first-half play, falling to the Baltimore Ravens by the final score of 23-7 on Sunday Night Football.

Trevor Lawrence finished with 264 yards through the air, throwing the longest touchdown pass of his career to Jamal Agnew in the third quarter. He didn't throw an interception, although he committed an unforced fumble in the first half with the Jaguars in field goal range.

As Jacksonville trailed 10-0 on the final drive before halftime, Lawrence completed a deep pass to wide receiver Zay Jones that set the team up at Baltimore's five-yard line with 11 seconds remaining and no timeouts left. The Jaguars opted to run one more play by throwing the ball to rookie wideout Parker Washington, although he was unable to find the end zone or get out of bounds. The clock ran out, and Jacksonville came away with no points.

NFL fans were puzzled by the team's ineptitude in the first half, as kicker Brandon McManus also missed a couple of field goals in the first two quarters.

Lawrence continued his struggles with ball security in the second half, fumbling after he was sacked by Ravens defensive tackle Justin Madubuike. The former No. 1 overall pick has now recorded at least 10 fumbles in consecutive seasons, leading to fans questioning his ability to limit turnovers.