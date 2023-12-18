Derrick Henry Talks Titans Future After Texans Loss; RB to Be Free Agent After Season

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Derrick Henry was unsure of his future with the Tennessee Titans after a loss to the Houston Texans on Sunday eliminated the team from playoff contention.

"Yeah, definitely today you had that feeling [that it could be the end of my career with the Titans]," Henry told reporters after the game, per ESPN's Turron Davenport. "I had hope of kind of slipping in there [the playoffs], and then being eliminated with three games left. I've been here my whole career. Definitely wanted to go out strong, which that isn't the case."

The three-time Pro Bowl running back is set to enter free agency this offseason.

Henry struggled in the Titans' loss to the Texans, recording a season-low nine yards on 16 carries. Tennessee's offensive line didn't do him any favors either, as the 29-year-old was routinely dealing with contact from defenders before he could reach the line of scrimmage.

"We weren't great today as a whole," Henry said, via Davenport. "They were the better team today. The credit goes to them. It seemed like they had an answer for everything."

He has still performed at an exceptional level prior to his rough outing on Sunday. In his first 13 starts, Henry rushed for 875 yards and 10 touchdowns. This is even more impressive considering he averaged just 16.5 carries per game, his lowest mark since 2018.

However, one of the reasons why Henry's attempts have been low is likely the same reason why he could experience a change of scenery after the season ends. Rookie Tyjae Spears has been one of the Titans' bright spots this season, providing a threat in the passing game as well as the team's ground attack.

The third-round pick has racked up 388 rush yards and 288 receiving yards in 14 games as Henry's backup, with his usage gradually increasing. After averaging 4.9 rush attempts in Tennessee's first seven games, Spears is recording 6.9 carries per game in his past seven appearances.