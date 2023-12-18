Jalen Hurts, Eagles Applauded by NFL Fans After Clinching Playoff Spot With 49ers Win

Jalen Hurts, Eagles Applauded by NFL Fans After Clinching Playoff Spot With 49ers WinDecember 18, 2023
The Philadelphia Eagles don't play until Monday night, but they clinched a playoff spot on Sunday.
Thanks to the San Francisco 49ers win and the Atlanta Falcons shocking loss to the Carolina Panthers, the Birds clinched their berth:
Jeff McLane @Jeff_McLane
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Eagles?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Eagles</a> officially clinch a playoff spot with the 49ers victory and the Falcons loss today.<br><br>They move ahead of the 10-4 Cowboys in the NFC East with a 10-3 record — at least temporarily — after Dallas lost to the Bills. <br><br>11-3 San Fran maintains the No. 1 seed in the NFC.
So the Eagles, San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys are the only three teams in the NFL to have clinched playoff spots.
And Eagles fans and pundits alike praised the Birds on social media for getting into the dance yet again:
Eliot Shorr-Parks @EliotShorrParks
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Eagles?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Eagles</a> clinch a playoff spot<br><br>Jalen Hurts becomes the first QB since Donovan McNabb to lead the Eagles to the postseason for 3-straight seasons <br><br>Sirianni is now 3/3 making the postseason after taking over a team that won 4 games in 2020
Bird Gang (10-3) @Ricky3995527419
Ain't gonna stunt Eagles twitter turnt up tonight in these bum ass Cowboys fans‼️ 🤣😂 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Eagles?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Eagles</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FlyEaglesFly?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FlyEaglesFly</a>
Timo Riske @PFF_Moo
If anyone is wondering, the Eagles can now afford to a lose a game against the Cardinals or Seahawks and still win the division. <br><br>If both end up 13-4, they'd be tied in wins, head-to-head, division games, common games and conference games, Eagles win by strength of victory.
The Eagles have had a couple of rough weeks after blowout losses to the 49ers and Cowboys. But it also came at the end of a rough stretch of games that saw the Birds beat the Miami Dolphins, Cowboys, Kansas Chiefs and Buffalo Bills, all at least probable playoff teams.
The Eagles already would have clinched the NFC East title had they simply won their last four games based on having a better conference record than the Cowboys. Dallas' ugly loss against the Bills on Sunday offered the Eagles even more leeway in the division.
And that's important, because those Cowboys—a possible playoff matchup for the Eagles going forward—are just 3-4 on the road this season. Dallas at home has been elite; Dallas on the road has been mediocre.
If the Cowboys don't win the NFC East, they'll almost assuredly have to play all of their playoff games on the road. That makes one of the Eagles biggest obstacles in their quest to reach the Super Bowl that much weaker.
So it was a good day in Philadelphia. A win in Seattle against the Seahawks on Monday night would make it a great week.