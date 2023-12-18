Jalen Hurts, Eagles Applauded by NFL Fans After Clinching Playoff Spot With 49ers Win

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles don't play until Monday night, but they clinched a playoff spot on Sunday.

Thanks to the San Francisco 49ers win and the Atlanta Falcons shocking loss to the Carolina Panthers, the Birds clinched their berth:

So the Eagles, San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys are the only three teams in the NFL to have clinched playoff spots.

And Eagles fans and pundits alike praised the Birds on social media for getting into the dance yet again:

The Eagles have had a couple of rough weeks after blowout losses to the 49ers and Cowboys. But it also came at the end of a rough stretch of games that saw the Birds beat the Miami Dolphins, Cowboys, Kansas Chiefs and Buffalo Bills, all at least probable playoff teams.

The Eagles already would have clinched the NFC East title had they simply won their last four games based on having a better conference record than the Cowboys. Dallas' ugly loss against the Bills on Sunday offered the Eagles even more leeway in the division.

And that's important, because those Cowboys—a possible playoff matchup for the Eagles going forward—are just 3-4 on the road this season. Dallas at home has been elite; Dallas on the road has been mediocre.

If the Cowboys don't win the NFC East, they'll almost assuredly have to play all of their playoff games on the road. That makes one of the Eagles biggest obstacles in their quest to reach the Super Bowl that much weaker.