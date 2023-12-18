X

    James Cook Amazes NFL Fans as Josh Allen, Bills Dominate Dak Prescott, Cowboys

    zach bacharContributor IDecember 18, 2023

    ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 17: James Cook #4 of the Buffalo Bills catches a touchdown pass in front of Damone Clark #33 of the Dallas Cowboys during the second quarter at Highmark Stadium on December 17, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Rich Barnes/Getty Images)
    Rich Barnes/Getty Images

    James Cook's career day helped the Buffalo Bills secure a convincing 31-10 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

    Cook finished the game with 221 all-purpose yards, out-gaining the entire Cowboys offense. He found the end zone twice, once as a receiver in the second quarter and another on the ground in the fourth. Cook racked up 146 of his total yards before halftime.

    NFL @NFL

    Josh Allen dials it up for James Cook! Bills take a 14-0 lead.<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DALvsBUF?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DALvsBUF</a> on FOX<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/kw7mays4qU">https://t.co/kw7mays4qU</a> <a href="https://t.co/cVlwv7UAWB">pic.twitter.com/cVlwv7UAWB</a>

    B/R Gridiron @brgridiron

    James Cook at the half vs. Cowboys<br><br>15 carries<br>146 total yards<br>1 touchdown <a href="https://t.co/hMWJ7eyK1V">pic.twitter.com/hMWJ7eyK1V</a>

    Matthew Bové @Matt_Bove

    James Cook has surpassed 100 rushing yards IN THE FIRST HALF. He also has 42 receiving yards. He has taken over this game.

    Kyle Brandt @KyleBrandt

    James Cook has never looked better. He's been the best player on the field in the first half.

    NFL on Prime Video @NFLonPrime

    James Cook in the first half:<br><br>🔵 104 rushing yards <br>🔵 42 receiving yards <br>🔵 1 touchdown <a href="https://t.co/VntfXpZO7P">pic.twitter.com/VntfXpZO7P</a>

    Josh Allen threw for just 94 passing yards and a touchdown, although he attempted only 15 throws as the Bills offense was able to lean on Cook throughout the evening. Allen added 24 rush yards of his own. Offensive coordinator Joe Brady has made a concerted effort to get Cook more involved in the passing game, and it's continued to pay dividends.

    The Bills moved to 8-6 and kept themselves in the AFC playoff hunt following the win, although Cook's dominant performance is what had NFL fans buzzing during the game.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Cowboys fans watching James Cook COOK <a href="https://t.co/weve4SPb4X">pic.twitter.com/weve4SPb4X</a>

    Buffalo Bills PR @BuffaloBillsPR

    James Cook is up to 170 scrimmage yards today, establishing a new single game career high.<br><br>His previous high was 159 vs. LVR (09/17/23).

    Buffalo Bills PR @BuffaloBillsPR

    James Cook takes it 24 yards for the touchdown.<br><br>Cook's 221 scrimmage yards are the most by a Bill since Fred Jackson during the 2009 season (227 scrimmage yards, 1/3/10 vs. IND).

    Del Reid 🦬 @DelReid

    JAMES COOK IS ON FIRE TODAY

    Nate Geary @NateGearySports

    James Cook rn <a href="https://t.co/konY6wcz6q">pic.twitter.com/konY6wcz6q</a>

    Sal Maiorana @salmaiorana

    Josh Allen has completed six passes and the Bills are dominating. Crazy day here in Orchard Park

    RJ Ochoa @rjochoa

    James Cook owns the Dallas Cowboys defense.

    Andrew Siciliano @AndrewSiciliano

    The James Cook game.

    Bradley Gelber @BradleyGelber

    Between James Cook and Josh Allen today… good luck.

    Built in Buffalo @BuiltInBuffalo_

    James Cook today: <br><br>179 Rushing Yards<br>42 Receiving Yards <br>2 Touchdowns <br>7.1 YPC <br><br>HE IS ABSOLUTELY INSANE <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BillsMafia?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BillsMafia</a> <a href="https://t.co/f7pmUuL2rx">pic.twitter.com/f7pmUuL2rx</a>

    MereKat @MereKatKat

    LET JAMES COOK<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BillsMafia?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BillsMafia</a> <a href="https://t.co/qFadDiK4QV">pic.twitter.com/qFadDiK4QV</a>

    PFF @PFF

    James Cook: 221 yards 🔥<br><br>Entire Cowboys offense: 92 yards 😬 <a href="https://t.co/TTWwRrcCmo">pic.twitter.com/TTWwRrcCmo</a>

    Warren Sharp @SharpFootball

    James Cook has 221 scrimmage yards<br><br>the last time the Cowboys allowed more scrimmage yards was back in 2013<br><br>(Calvin Johnson, 329 yards)

    The Cowboys clinched a playoff berth earlier in the day when the Carolina Panthers upset the Atlanta Falcons, although they left the door open for the Philadelphia Eagles to regain control of the NFC East after falling to 10-4 on the season.

    Dak Prescott struggled to deal with Buffalo's defensive line consistently pressuring him, throwing for a season-low 134 yards. He also failed to record a touchdown pass for the first time since Week 1 while tossing an ugly interception in the fourth quarter.

    Buffalo Bills @BuffaloBills

    First INT of the season for Christian Benford! <br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/NFLonFOX?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFLonFOX</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ProBowlVote?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ProBowlVote</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BillsMafia?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BillsMafia</a> <a href="https://t.co/TErzAeNVOZ">pic.twitter.com/TErzAeNVOZ</a>

    Dan Fetes @danfetes

    No Tre White<br>No Matt Milano<br>No Micah Hyde<br>No Daquan Jones<br>No AJ Epenesa <br><br>And Dak Prescott has 82 passing yards.<br><br>Give some credit to Sean McDermott for coming up with a plan to shutdown the hottest offense in the NFL<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BillsMafia?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BillsMafia</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/BuffaloPlus?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BuffaloPlus</a>

    shannon sharpe @ShannonSharpe

    Cowboys looks like a different tm when defense is balling outta control. Dak has 59 passing yds with less than a quarter 2 play. He'll finish the gm with some empty calories but we saw what happen 2day. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BillsDominate?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BillsDominate</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Cowboys?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Cowboys</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLSunday?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLSunday</a>

    The Bills will have a chance to extend their winning streak to three games when they travel to Los Angeles for a matchup with the Chargers in Week 16.