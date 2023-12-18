James Cook Amazes NFL Fans as Josh Allen, Bills Dominate Dak Prescott, Cowboys

Rich Barnes/Getty Images

James Cook's career day helped the Buffalo Bills secure a convincing 31-10 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

Cook finished the game with 221 all-purpose yards, out-gaining the entire Cowboys offense. He found the end zone twice, once as a receiver in the second quarter and another on the ground in the fourth. Cook racked up 146 of his total yards before halftime.

Josh Allen threw for just 94 passing yards and a touchdown, although he attempted only 15 throws as the Bills offense was able to lean on Cook throughout the evening. Allen added 24 rush yards of his own. Offensive coordinator Joe Brady has made a concerted effort to get Cook more involved in the passing game, and it's continued to pay dividends.

The Bills moved to 8-6 and kept themselves in the AFC playoff hunt following the win, although Cook's dominant performance is what had NFL fans buzzing during the game.

The Cowboys clinched a playoff berth earlier in the day when the Carolina Panthers upset the Atlanta Falcons, although they left the door open for the Philadelphia Eagles to regain control of the NFC East after falling to 10-4 on the season.

Dak Prescott struggled to deal with Buffalo's defensive line consistently pressuring him, throwing for a season-low 134 yards. He also failed to record a touchdown pass for the first time since Week 1 while tossing an ugly interception in the fourth quarter.