James Cook Amazes NFL Fans as Josh Allen, Bills Dominate Dak Prescott, Cowboys

James Cook Amazes NFL Fans as Josh Allen, Bills Dominate Dak Prescott, CowboysDecember 18, 2023
James Cook's career day helped the Buffalo Bills secure a convincing 31-10 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.
Cook finished the game with 221 all-purpose yards, out-gaining the entire Cowboys offense. He found the end zone twice, once as a receiver in the second quarter and another on the ground in the fourth. Cook racked up 146 of his total yards before halftime.
NFL @NFL
Josh Allen dials it up for James Cook! Bills take a 14-0 lead.<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DALvsBUF?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DALvsBUF</a> on FOX<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/kw7mays4qU">https://t.co/kw7mays4qU</a> <a href="https://t.co/cVlwv7UAWB">pic.twitter.com/cVlwv7UAWB</a>
Josh Allen threw for just 94 passing yards and a touchdown, although he attempted only 15 throws as the Bills offense was able to lean on Cook throughout the evening. Allen added 24 rush yards of his own. Offensive coordinator Joe Brady has made a concerted effort to get Cook more involved in the passing game, and it's continued to pay dividends.
The Bills moved to 8-6 and kept themselves in the AFC playoff hunt following the win, although Cook's dominant performance is what had NFL fans buzzing during the game.
Built in Buffalo @BuiltInBuffalo_
James Cook today: <br><br>179 Rushing Yards<br>42 Receiving Yards <br>2 Touchdowns <br>7.1 YPC <br><br>HE IS ABSOLUTELY INSANE <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BillsMafia?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BillsMafia</a> <a href="https://t.co/f7pmUuL2rx">pic.twitter.com/f7pmUuL2rx</a>
The Cowboys clinched a playoff berth earlier in the day when the Carolina Panthers upset the Atlanta Falcons, although they left the door open for the Philadelphia Eagles to regain control of the NFC East after falling to 10-4 on the season.
Dak Prescott struggled to deal with Buffalo's defensive line consistently pressuring him, throwing for a season-low 134 yards. He also failed to record a touchdown pass for the first time since Week 1 while tossing an ugly interception in the fourth quarter.
Buffalo Bills @BuffaloBills
First INT of the season for Christian Benford! <br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/NFLonFOX?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFLonFOX</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ProBowlVote?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ProBowlVote</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BillsMafia?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BillsMafia</a> <a href="https://t.co/TErzAeNVOZ">pic.twitter.com/TErzAeNVOZ</a>
Dan Fetes @danfetes
No Tre White<br>No Matt Milano<br>No Micah Hyde<br>No Daquan Jones<br>No AJ Epenesa <br><br>And Dak Prescott has 82 passing yards.<br><br>Give some credit to Sean McDermott for coming up with a plan to shutdown the hottest offense in the NFL<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BillsMafia?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BillsMafia</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/BuffaloPlus?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BuffaloPlus</a>
shannon sharpe @ShannonSharpe
Cowboys looks like a different tm when defense is balling outta control. Dak has 59 passing yds with less than a quarter 2 play. He'll finish the gm with some empty calories but we saw what happen 2day. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BillsDominate?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BillsDominate</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Cowboys?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Cowboys</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLSunday?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLSunday</a>
The Bills will have a chance to extend their winning streak to three games when they travel to Los Angeles for a matchup with the Chargers in Week 16.