Eagles Rumors: Matt Patricia to Call Defensive Plays vs. Seahawks amid Struggles

Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles are reportedly making a change on the defensive side of the ball, moving defensive coordinator Sean Desai into the coaching box and handing the play-calling duties over to senior defensive assistant Matt Patricia, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Rapoport clarified this was not a change in defensive coordinator:

Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, meanwhile, reported that Patricia had been promoted to defensive coordinator and Desai demoted, though he'll remain with the team in a different role.

A change of some sort was needed in Philadelphia. The Eagles rank 28th in both points allowed per game (24.7) and passing yards per contest (259.9). The team's dominant pass rush from a season ago (an NFL-best 70 sacks) has been more subdued in 2023 (37 sacks, tied for 15th).

In the past two weeks, the Eagles gave up 42 points against the San Francisco 49ers—a game that saw the Niners score touchdowns on six straight drives—and 33 points against the Dallas Cowboys. The defense has now allowed opponents to hit 30 points in four of the past six games.

"We just ain't taking care of each other," defensive end Josh Sweat told reporters this week. "Our rush and coverage is not taking care of each other. It's week to week. We've just got to find out what is wrong and keep building on it. But it's getting to the point where it's just piling up and piling up, and we're not seeing the turnaround we would like to see."

Desai was hired this offseason to replace Jonathan Gannon, who took the Arizona Cardinals' head-coaching position. The transition has hardly been seamless, so Patricia is seeing his role increase in responsibility.

The 49-year-old has a lengthy NFL résumé that includes being the New England Patriots' defensive coordinator between the 2012-17 seasons and the head coach of the Detroit Lions between 2018-20. He returned to New England for the 2021-22 seasons, holding multiple roles, before Nick Sirianni brought him aboard this year to join Philly's coaching staff.