Browns QB Joe Flacco Reportedly Described as 'The Adult on the Team'

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski named Joe Flacco the starting quarterback going forward after he threw for 311 yards, three touchdowns and just one interception in last Sunday's 31-27 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

He promptly was signed to the team's active roster this past week on a one-year deal and is now 1-1 as the starter. He's helped stabilize the team's season after Deshaun Watson was lost for the year and P.J. Walker and Dorian Thompson-Robinson struggled in the starting role.

"He's the adult on the team," a team source told The Athletic's Dianna Russini regarding Flacco.

