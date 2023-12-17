X

    Browns QB Joe Flacco Reportedly Described as 'The Adult on the Team'

    December 17, 2023

    CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 10: Joe Flacco #15 of the Cleveland Browns runs with the ball during the first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
    Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

    Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski named Joe Flacco the starting quarterback going forward after he threw for 311 yards, three touchdowns and just one interception in last Sunday's 31-27 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

    He promptly was signed to the team's active roster this past week on a one-year deal and is now 1-1 as the starter. He's helped stabilize the team's season after Deshaun Watson was lost for the year and P.J. Walker and Dorian Thompson-Robinson struggled in the starting role.

    "He's the adult on the team," a team source told The Athletic's Dianna Russini regarding Flacco.

