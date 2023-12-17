X

NFL

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    NFL Fans Criticize Sean Payton amid Broncos' Blowout Loss to Jared Goff, Lions

    zach bacharContributor IDecember 17, 2023

    DETROIT, MICHIGAN - DECEMBER 16: Head Coach Sean Payton of the Denver Broncos reacts during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on December 16, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)
    Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

    NFL fans were puzzled by Sean Payton's decision-making as the Denver Broncos lost to the Detroit Lions on Saturday night, falling by the score of 42-17.

    Jared Goff torched Denver's defense, throwing for 278 yards and a season-high five touchdowns without committing a turnover. The Lions as a team racked up 448 yards of offense, dominating the Broncos in all three phases of the game.

    NFL @NFL

    4 TD passes for Jared Goff.<br><br>2 TD catches for Sam LaPorta.<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DENvsDET?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DENvsDET</a> on <a href="https://twitter.com/nflnetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFLNetwork</a> <br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/vtmfEKvOLy">https://t.co/vtmfEKvOLy</a> <a href="https://t.co/xIq5QxraLd">pic.twitter.com/xIq5QxraLd</a>

    However, Payton made a few perplexing choices during the contest that hurt Denver's chances of coming back. Late in the third quarter, running backs Javonte Williams and Jaleel McLaughlin were both ruled to have stopped just short of the end zone on consecutive plays that ended at Detroit's one-yard line.

    Payton decided not to challenge the plays before an offensive offsides penalty forced the Broncos into a fourth down situation at the Lions' five-yard line. Instead of going for it, Denver opted to kick a field goal that brought the score to just 28-10 entering the fourth.

    Cameras caught Payton yelling at Russell Wilson on the sidelines, although fans criticized his unwillingness to challenge the goal-line plays.

    Trevor Sikkema @TampaBayTre

    Payton yelling at Russ for not throwing the challenge flag twice, or?

    NFL Fans Criticize Sean Payton amid Broncos' Blowout Loss to Jared Goff, Lions
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Nate Kreckman @NateKreckman

    Payton doesn't challenge two possible TDs, then kicks a FG to make a 3-score game a 3-score game. Then he rips into Russ? Ok guy

    Brandon B @Bigslush21

    why is sean payton yelling at russell wilson he literally got them in the end zone twice and you didn't challenge either one

    Justin Herzig @JustinHerzig

    What is Sean Payton doing kicking a FG??<br><br>Down 21 and having trouble stopping the Lions. And a FG takes it from a 3-score game to a 3-score game. <br><br>So bad

    Rachel Vigil @heyrachelvigil

    Hey Sean Payton... instead of yelling at your QB, how about we throw the red flag you have in your pocket on any of those last plays.

    Jordan Brenner @JordanBrenner

    Not sure what Sean Payton is losing his mind about, but maybe he should yell at himself for not challenging a clear Javonte Williams TD.

    Jimmy Traina @JimmyTraina

    I can't figure out what's worse: Sean Payton not challenging the 2 non-touchdowns that were touchdowns or Payton kicking a completely useless FG there.

    ✈️ @happyjetsfan_

    Who is Sean Payton mad at? His team scored two touchdowns and he didn't challenge either of them.

    Justin Hall @JCrusade21

    Why is Sean Payton yelling at Russ? He's the one that didn't challenge the previous 2 non TD calls.

    With just over 11 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, the Broncos decided to punt the ball with 10 yards to gain on fourth down at their own 44-yard line. With the team trailing by 25 points at the time, fans weren't pleased with Payton's decision to give the ball back to Detroit.

    Matt Schubert @MattDSchubert

    It appears Sean Payton is not interested in actually trying to win this game.

    Nate Kreckman @NateKreckman

    Punting when you're down 25 in the 4th quarter... didn't think the Broncos would go to Detroit and quit. Pretty weak stuff from Sean Payton

    Jon Ledyard @LedyardNFLDraft

    Punting? Is Payton serious? Hes down 25 points with 11 mins left!

    MileHighGreco @MileHighGreco

    We're really punting right now? What is Sean Payton doing tonight? No challenge on the TD's. A FG when down 21… Now a punt when down 25…

    Context Capper @ContextCapper

    Broncos, down 3 scores, kick FG to be down 3 scores<br><br>Broncos, down 4 scores, punt on 4th down at midfield<br><br>What is the point of Broncos playing this game?<br><br>Someone help Payton out, please.

    Walter Cherepinsky @walterfootball

    Great decision to punt by the Broncos. Too risky to go for it on 4th down while down 25 points in the 4th quarter

    Ben Cummins @BenCumminsFF

    The field goal was awful. This punt is legitimately disgusting. What is Sean Payton doing?

    After a five-game winning streak that began in Week 7, the Broncos have now lost two of their past three games. At 7-7, they'll need to secure a win against the New England Patriots in their next game or else Denver's playoff hopes could vanish.