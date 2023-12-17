Mike Tomlin Blasted by NFL Fans as Steelers Extended Losing Streak vs. Minshew, Colts

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

The Pittsburgh Steelers season is officially off the rails.

The Steelers started the season 6-3 but had lost three of its previous four games heading into Week 15. The previous two losses came at the hands of the Arizona Cardinals and New England Patriots, who are a combined 6-20 on the season.

A chance to reverse recent fortune and gain ground in the playoff raise presented itself Saturday as the Steelers traveled to face the Indianapolis Colts. Unfortunately for Pittsburgh, the recent skid only continued.

The Steelers jumped out to a 13-0 lead and looked like the team that had found success earlier in the season. However, Indianapolis roared back to take a 14-13 halftime lead and never looked back with a dominant second half.

Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew carved through the Steelers defense, going 18-of-28 for 215 yards and three touchdowns, running back Trey Sermon dashed for 88 yards on 17 carries and D.J. Montgomery, Mo Alie-Cox and Zack Moss all earned touchdowns.

However, the story of the game lied more with how ineffective the Steelers were on offense. Pittsburgh produced just 216 yards on offense, with quarterback Mitch Trubisky going 16-of-23 for 169 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. Trubisky did add another touchdown on the ground, but both scoring drives came after miscues from the Colts, so the Steelers offense struggled to generate much. This led to Trubisky being benched for Mason Rudolph towards the end of the game, a move that did little to help Pittsburgh's comeback attempt.

Another storyline in the game came via some questionable decision-making from head coach Mike Tomlin. One notably came in the fourth quarter when he elected to punt instead of kick a field goal from within kicker Chris Boswell's range.

Fans on social media ripped into Tomlin for his conservative play calling and asked for his firing while also declaring that this team is not living up to the franchise's legacy.

It would be quite the development if the Steelers were to part ways with Tomlin in the near future. He has been the team's head coach since 2007, has a 170-99-2 overall record and has led the team to two Super Bowl appearances and one victory.

He has also notably never had a losing season as the team's head coach, although this is in jeopardy as Pittsburgh is at risk of falling below .500 by season's end. He is the just the fourth coach in franchise history since the merger and is second in franchise history in terms of wins.