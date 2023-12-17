X

    Mike Tomlin Blasted by NFL Fans as Steelers Extended Losing Streak vs. Minshew, Colts

    Jack MurrayDecember 17, 2023

    Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin stands on the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    AP Photo/Michael Conroy

    The Pittsburgh Steelers season is officially off the rails.

    The Steelers started the season 6-3 but had lost three of its previous four games heading into Week 15. The previous two losses came at the hands of the Arizona Cardinals and New England Patriots, who are a combined 6-20 on the season.

    A chance to reverse recent fortune and gain ground in the playoff raise presented itself Saturday as the Steelers traveled to face the Indianapolis Colts. Unfortunately for Pittsburgh, the recent skid only continued.

    Pittsburgh Steelers @steelers

    Final <a href="https://twitter.com/UnibetUS?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@UnibetUS</a> <a href="https://t.co/YRY8yEB5ZR">pic.twitter.com/YRY8yEB5ZR</a>

    NFL Network @nflnetwork

    .<a href="https://twitter.com/Colts?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Colts</a> mood <a href="https://t.co/I1Ifp6ltBs">pic.twitter.com/I1Ifp6ltBs</a>

    The Steelers jumped out to a 13-0 lead and looked like the team that had found success earlier in the season. However, Indianapolis roared back to take a 14-13 halftime lead and never looked back with a dominant second half.

    Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew carved through the Steelers defense, going 18-of-28 for 215 yards and three touchdowns, running back Trey Sermon dashed for 88 yards on 17 carries and D.J. Montgomery, Mo Alie-Cox and Zack Moss all earned touchdowns.

    However, the story of the game lied more with how ineffective the Steelers were on offense. Pittsburgh produced just 216 yards on offense, with quarterback Mitch Trubisky going 16-of-23 for 169 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. Trubisky did add another touchdown on the ground, but both scoring drives came after miscues from the Colts, so the Steelers offense struggled to generate much. This led to Trubisky being benched for Mason Rudolph towards the end of the game, a move that did little to help Pittsburgh's comeback attempt.

    Another storyline in the game came via some questionable decision-making from head coach Mike Tomlin. One notably came in the fourth quarter when he elected to punt instead of kick a field goal from within kicker Chris Boswell's range.

    Fans on social media ripped into Tomlin for his conservative play calling and asked for his firing while also declaring that this team is not living up to the franchise's legacy.

    SteelCity @Squidwardsburgh

    Should've kicked the field goal. Simple. These coaches have lost their damn minds. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Steelers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Steelers</a>

    Tpadz2023 🐟 @Tpadz2023

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Steelers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Steelers</a> <br><br>We lost to Arizona and Patriots at 2-10<br><br>And you thought <a href="https://twitter.com/steelers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@steelers</a> were going to beat the 7-6 Colts ??<br><br>That's the problem right there<br><br>The delusion of your own talent

    Daniel Valente @StatsGuyDaniel

    Chris Boswell made a 56-yard FG at Acrisure Stadium LAST WEEK.<br><br>Yet the Steelers elected to punt instead of having him try a 56-yarder while down 2 scores in a dome today.<br><br>Mike Tomlin waved the white towel.

    Quatro Quatro @n_lininger

    why do i watch the steelers every week <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HereWeGo?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HereWeGo</a> <a href="https://t.co/MPtDnj8UWX">pic.twitter.com/MPtDnj8UWX</a>

    cowboys on top 💙 @IsabellaOriola

    STEELERS WITHOUT KENNY PICKETT<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HereWeGo?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HereWeGo</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ForTheShoe?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ForTheShoe</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PITvsIND?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PITvsIND</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFL</a> <a href="https://t.co/x1M7124EQT">pic.twitter.com/x1M7124EQT</a>

    Brenden Clinton @MrGo30

    This is not Steelers Football

    Wade Spatterson @JohnnSpatterson

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/steelers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@steelers</a> used to be a proud program. What a disgrace to the city. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HereWeGo?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HereWeGo</a>

    Bill Simmons @BillSimmons

    Some inexplicable Mike Tomlin in-game stuff these last few weeks. Eisen/Warner are wondering why Pitt punted from Indy's 39… the 3rd + 20 incompletion was worse. They needed 8-10 yards and a FG attempt. Trubisky was getting two 3rd and 20s on one drive? Just bad game management.

    Schlasser @UrinatingTree

    Mike Tomlin's living in his fears.

    Jared Kane @BaddestBearJew

    Like and RT this if you think we should fire Mike Tomlin.

    5️⃣⭐ @5StarMatchup

    Tell me what Mike Tomlin has done well in the last month<br><br>Lose to DTR led Browns<br>Barely scrape by against backup QB led Bengals<br>Embarrassing loss at home to 2-10 Cardinals<br>Embarrassing loss at home to 2-10 Patriots<br>Embarrassingly blown out by 7-6 Colt after leading 13-0. 💀

    Jersey Jerry @Jerrythekid21

    I can't believe Mike Tomlin just punted there.

    Kate Magdziuk @katemagdziuk

    I can't get over the fact that Mike Tomlin had to make a choice as to who he trusted more between Chris Boswell and Pressley Harvin and he *really* chose Pressley Harvin. <br><br>This team is cooked.

    Rudy R. Reyes🎙 @rudedogreyes

    .500 season can't be the moniker used by Mike Tomlin any longer. It doesn't hold any weight whatsoever. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/steelers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#steelers</a>

    Steph Charles @StephCharles69

    Nobody is afraid the play the Steelers. Mike Tomlin culture needs to end. He had 9 days to prepare and fire drive of the game was a 3 and out. That tells you everything you need go know about why the Steelers lost this game.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/firemiketomlin?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#firemiketomlin</a>

    It would be quite the development if the Steelers were to part ways with Tomlin in the near future. He has been the team's head coach since 2007, has a 170-99-2 overall record and has led the team to two Super Bowl appearances and one victory.

    He has also notably never had a losing season as the team's head coach, although this is in jeopardy as Pittsburgh is at risk of falling below .500 by season's end. He is the just the fourth coach in franchise history since the merger and is second in franchise history in terms of wins.

    While nothing is official, it appears that Tomlin could be coaching for more than just a winning season and a playoff berth in the final three weeks.