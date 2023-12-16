Tee Higgins, Bengals Stun Vikings in OT in Crucial Game for 2023 NFL Playoff Picture

Jeff Dean/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals scored 21 fourth-quarter points to overcome a two-touchdown deficit, force overtime and ultimately defeat the Minnesota Vikings 27-24 on Saturday afternoon at Paycor Stadium.

Bengals quarterback Jake Browning shined once again in place of injured superstar Joe Burrow, completing 29-of-42 passes for 324 yards and two touchdowns (one interception).

Tee Higgins caught both touchdown passes, including an acrobatic 21-yard snag and an astute backward stretch to cross the pylon with 39 seconds left in regulation. After the PAT, the Bengals and Vikings were tied at 24.

Both teams traded empty possessions to start overtime, but the Bengals took advantage of their second chance after Browning found Tyler Boyd for 44 yards downfield to the Vikings' 13-yard line. Soon afterward, Evan McPherson knocked home a 29-yard field goal for the victory.

Unfortunately, Cincinnati suffered multiple injuries in this game. DJ Reader was carted off with a "potentially significant" quad injury, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase suffered a right shoulder injury in the fourth quarter and did not return.

For the Vikings, running back Ty Chandler amassed 157 total yards and one touchdown. Jordan Addison paced the team with six catches, 111 yards and two scores. Nick Mullens threw for 303 yards and two scores but also tossed two interceptions

With the win, the Bengals moved to 8-6. For now, they occupy the second AFC Wild Card spot. The 8-5 Cleveland Browns sit ahead of them in the wild-card race, while five other teams (the Buffalo Bills, Pittsburgh Steelers, Indianapolis Colts, Houston Texans and Denver Broncos) entered the day tied for the final wild-card spot at 7-6.

According to ESPN, Pittsburgh held the final AFC wild-card spot by virtue of numerous tiebreakers.

Meanwhile, the Vikings dropped to 7-7, and now the door is wide open for the final two spots in the NFC wild-card race. Minnesota is still sixth in the NFC and holds down the second wild card spot, but five teams (the Green Bay Packers, New Orleans Saints, Atlanta Falcons, Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams) are all tied at 6-7, just one half-game back. Right now, the Packers lead those teams and own the final playoff spot due to tiebreakers, per ESPN.com.