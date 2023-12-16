Chiefs' Kadarius Toney: Refs Have Job to Warn Me of Offsides, Ruined 'Greatest Play'

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney isn't done talking about the offsides call that wiped out his go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Speaking to reporters about the situation, Toney said the officials "got a job to let me know" if he's lined up incorrectly.

"[The referee] didn't make no effort," he added. "You watch the video, he didn't make no effort to say anything about no alignment. So apparently, he wanted to do that regardless. But like I said, we're just going back to the details and just make sure we fine print everything."

Toney went on to say the refs "took back the greatest play the greatest tight end that played the game did."

Travis Kelce caught a pass from Patrick Mahomes deep in Bills territory that would have at least set them up for a potential game-tying field goal. Kelce saw Toney running free behind him on the opposite side of the field and lateraled him the ball for Toney to score what looked like a go-ahead touchdown.

Instead, the officials threw a flag when the ball was snapped and Toney was called offside. Mahomes' next three passes were incomplete, resulting in a turnover on downs. The Bills were able to run out the clock to secure the win.

Mahomes and Chiefs head coach Andy Reid were critical of the officials during and after the game. Mahomes was seen by the CBS television cameras yelling at one of the refs on the sideline during the game.

In the pool report with Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com after the game, referee Carl Cheffers said "no warning is required" and it's the responsibility of the player to check with the line judge to make sure they are lined up correctly.

Toney also said the NFL falsely claimed a referee issued a warning about him being offside, but the only comment on the situation was from Cheffers' pool report. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell told reporters this week the officials got the call right.

If there is an argument in favor of Toney, ESPN's NFL Live crew did post a video of snaps throughout the game that appeared to show him lined up offside multiple times that weren't called before the play that took the lateral touchdown off the board.

Ultimately, the only thing that matters is the Chiefs lost the game and suddenly find themselves in a race for the top spot in the AFC West with an 8-5 record. They are one game ahead of the Denver Broncos (7-6) going into Week 15.