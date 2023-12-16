Report: Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid Fined for Ref Criticism After Bills Game

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid are reportedly poised to pay the price for criticizing officiating following last week's 20-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

According to Pro Football Talk, both Mahomes and Reid are expected to be fined a yet-to-be-disclosed amount by the NFL.

Both Reid and Mahomes spoke out against an offsides call on wide receiver Kadarius Toney late in the fourth quarter, with Reid calling it "a bit embarrassing" for the NFL:

The call wiped out what would have been a go-ahead, 49-yard touchdown pass that saw Mahomes hit tight end Travis Kelce, who then lateraled the ball to Toney for the score.

Like Reid, Mahomes made his displeasure with the officiating clear, as he appeared to be screaming at the officials from the sidelines after the Chiefs turned the ball over on downs to seal the Buffalo win.

Video later surfaced on X, formerly known as Twitter, of Mahomes continuing to complain about the offsides call while meeting with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen at midfield after the game.

Per ESPN's Adam Teicher, Mahomes said he had never seen offensive offsides called during his NFL career, and he expressed displeasure with officials not issuing a warning before the penalty, saying:

"I've played seven years [and] never had offensive offside called. That's elementary school [stuff] we're talking about. There was no warning throughout the entire game. Then you wait until there's a minute left in the game to make a call like that? It's tough. Lost for words. It's tough. Regardless if we win or lose, just the end of another game and we're talking about the refs. It's just not what we want for the NFL and for football."

According to Victoria Hernandez of USA Today, referee and crew chief Carl Cheffers spoke to a pool reporter after the game and noted that no warning is required if where a player lines up is so "egregious" that it blocks the officials' view of the ball, which was the case with Toney.

With last week's loss, the Chiefs dropped to 8-5 on the season, and they have now dropped three of their past four games and two in a row.

Also, entering play Saturday, the Chiefs held only a one-game lead over the Denver Broncos in the AFC West.

Mahomes, Reid and the Chiefs typically always find a way to get on track, as they have won two of the past four Super Bowls, including last season, but a lack of production from the wide receiver position has been looming large.