Report: Ron Rivera, 'Some Front Office Members' Expected to Be Fired by Commanders

The Washington Commanders are reportedly likely to make some major changes to their leadership following the 2023 NFL season.

According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, sources have indicated that head coach Ron Rivera and "some" front office members are expected to be fired once the campaign concludes.

Russini added that owner Josh Harris has always planned to part ways with Rivera at the end of the season, noting that it's "really not a secret anymore."

The Commanders hired Rivera prior to the 2020 season while under Dan Snyder's ownership, and while Washington won the NFC East and made the playoffs in Rivera's first season, they finished .500 or worse in each of his four seasons with the team.

At 5-9 this season, the Commanders are already guaranteed with a sub-.500 record, and they could potentially post their worst record of Rivera's tenure.

At one point, Washington was 3-3 and appeared to have a chance to vie for a playoff spot in the NFC, but things have gone south since then with the Commanders losing six of their past seven games and four in a row.

Rivera was put in a tough position this season as the decision was made to go with an inexperienced quarterback in Sam Howell, who made only one start as a rookie last season.

Also, the Commanders dealt their top two pass-rushers in Chase Young and Montez Sweat at the trade deadline, which has contributed to Washington being last in the NFL with 30.4 points allowed per game.

In their first season under offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, the Commanders at least showed some flashes on that side of the ball, as Howell has thrown for 3,466 yards, 18 touchdowns and 14 interceptions, while also rushing for 243 yards and five scores, perhaps earning himself another season as the starter.

Also, second year running back Brian Robinson has 990 total yards and eight touchdowns, and could prove to be the long-term answer in the backfield.

Rivera is primarily a defensive coach, though, and the Commanders' failures defensively undoubtedly reflect poorly on him.

Entering Sunday's road game against the Los Angeles Rams, Rivera is 26-36-1 with one playoff appearance and no playoff wins during his time with the Commanders.