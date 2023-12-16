Cowboys' Jerry Jones Isn't Worried About Dak Prescott Price Tag Going Up for Contract

Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys quarterback and NFL MVP candidate Dak Prescott is playing himself into a more lucrative contract extension with his play, but team owner Jerry Jones doesn't have any concerns about a rising price tag.

"I don't," Jones said at NFL League Meetings, per DallasCowboys.com staff writer Nick Harris.

"That function has a lot of things to think about, but that's not one to think about. Just like I didn't spend any time thinking about what his price tag would be if he didn't play well."

Jones is clearly committed to Prescott long term, a stance he's held even before his 2023 campaign began.

"I just want him to be a part of having the team to be a Super Bowl quarterback," Jones added at league meetings.

"The idea of him not being our quarterback hasn't crossed my mind. I'm here like everybody else wanting him to be the Most Valuable Player in the NFL. We're trying to win the Super Bowl and we have a better chance at winning it with him at quarterback playing at that level."

Prescott, 30, is in his eighth NFL season, all with Dallas. He's thrown an NFL-high 28 touchdowns (to just six interceptions) alongside a 69.3 percent completion rate and 3,505 passing yards. His 74.6 QBR also ranks first in the league.

Thanks largely to his efforts, Prescott has led the Cowboys to a 10-3 record, good enough for a first-place tie with the Philadelphia Eagles atop the NFC East. Dallas also leads the league in points per game.

Prescott has two void years at the end of a four year, $160 million contract signed in 2021, essentially making him a free agent after the 2024 campaign. However, it clear Jones wants Prescott in Dallas for a long time and rightfully so. At this point, it's a matter of when, how much and for how long Prescott will remain with the Cowboys.