NFL Rumors: Injured C.J. Stroud Could Return from Concussion vs. Titans in Week 17

John Rivera/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Houston Texans star rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud reportedly may return from a concussion in Week 17 against the Tennessee Titans, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

"Stroud has begun to make some progress, and there is optimism he could be ready to play next week," reported Schefter.

Stroud entered the concussion protocol after taking a hard hit with 6:43 left in his team's 30-6 loss against the New York Jets on Dec. 10.

He missed practice all week leading up to his team's Dec. 17 matchup against the Titans and was ruled out for the game, a 19-16 Houston overtime win. Case Keenum started in Stroud's place and completed 23-of-36 passes for 229 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

On Friday, Stroud was ruled out of the Texans' matchup against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

ESPN noted that Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans told reporters earlier this week that the injury would not sideline Stroud for the remainder of the season.

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 draft has been nothing short of fantastic for Houston. The former Ohio State star has completed 62.4 percent of his passes for 3,631 yards (8.2 Y/A), 20 touchdowns and just five interceptions. He's also rushed for 143 yards and three scores.

Thanks largely to his efforts, the Texans have enjoyed great improvement year-to-year. In 2022, the Texans went just 3-13-1, capping a three-year stretch where the team finished with just 11 wins. However, Houston has more than doubled its 2022 win total under Stroud, who has gone 7-6 as a starter. The Texans are notably 13th in points per game after finishing 30th there last year.

Keenum and Davis Mills sit behind Stroud on the depth chart.

Keenum, a 12-year NFL veteran, has played for seven different NFL franchises, most notably serving as the starter for a 2017 Minnesota Vikings team that reached the NFC Championship Game. He has largely served in a backup role over the past four years.