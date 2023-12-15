MLB Trade Rumors: Marlins' Jesús Luzardo, Edward Cabrera 'Continue to Draw Interest'December 15, 2023
The pitching success that earned the Miami Marlins a shot at a wild-card bid to the 2023 postseason could continue paying off this offseason.
Left-handed pitcher Jesús Luzardo and right-hander Edward Cabrera "continue to draw interest" in the trade market, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.
Luzardo is under arbitration through 2026, while Cabrera's arbitration eligibility extends through 2028.
Peter Bendix, who was hired as the Marlins' president of baseball operations in November, "is said to be perhaps more open to moving a starter than his predecessor, Kim Ng," according to Rosenthal.
The Marlins will already be without starting pitcher Sandy Alcántara, who underwent 2024 season-ending Tommy John surgery in October.
This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.
For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.