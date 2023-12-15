NFL Fans Rejoice for Justin Herbert After Chargers Fire Brandon Staley, Tom Telesco

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Football fans and analysts heralded a new beginning for Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert on Friday following the firing of head coach Brandon Staley and general manager Tom Telesco.

The Chargers announced the move Friday following an embarrassing effort in a 63-21 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night.

Many fans took to X, formerly known as Twitter, on Friday to celebrate the move on Herbert's behalf due to the belief that Staley had been holding back the supremely talented signal-caller:

Others speculated on the allure of the Chargers head coaching job and who could potentially replace Staley next season, including mentions of New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh:

Staley took over as the Chargers' head coach in 2021, and despite having one of the best quarterbacks in the game at his disposal, he went only 24-24 over the course of three seasons.

L.A. only made one playoff appearance under Staley as well, and it turned out to be one of the worst losses in playoff history, as the Chargers blew a 27-0 lead over the Jacksonville Jaguars and lost 31-30 in last season's Wild Card Round.

Herbert did not play in Thursday's loss since he had already been ruled out for the remainder of the season due to a broken finger, but he was present on the sidelines for one of the worst defeats in team history.

In 2020, Herbert broke into the NFL as the No. 6 overall pick in the draft out of Oregon, and he enjoyed a historic rookie season, throwing for 4,336 yards, 31 touchdowns and 10 interceptions en route to Offensive Rookie of the Year honors.

The Chargers made a coaching change after that season, and Herbert was even better under Staley during his sophomore campaign, throwing for 5,014 yards, 38 touchdowns and 15 picks, and earning his first career Pro Bowl selection.

Herbert then completed a career-high 68.2 percent of his passes last season for 4,739 yards, 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, and he played in the playoffs for the first time.

Prior to getting injured this season, Herbert had thrown for 3,134 yards, 20 touchdowns and seven interceptions, but the Chargers were just 5-8.

It was somewhat surprising that Staley kept his job after last season's playoff collapse, but Thursday's loss was the final straw.