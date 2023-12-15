Tommy DeVito's Agent Sean Stellato, Franco Harris Among Italian-American HOF Honorees

Michael Owens/Getty Images

It's a good time to be an Italian-American associated with the New York Giants.

Sean Stellato, the sharp-dressed agent for Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito, is one of eight inductees into the Italian-American Sports Hall of Fame at a ceremony in Chicago on Friday night.

Pro Football Hall of Famer Franco Harris will be honored posthumously with the Andretti Lifetime Achievement Award.

This isn't a case of the Italian-American Hall of Fame trying to capitalize on a popular figure in the sports world. Stellato was announced as part of the class in November. He was a unanimous selection in this year's field.

Friday will be the second Hall-of-Fame ceremony for Stellato. He was previously inducted into the Massachusetts Italian-American Hall of Fame in 2013.

Stellato was a breakout star on Monday night when he was shown on ESPN television before and during the Giants game against the Green Bay Packers wearing a suit and hat that would have fit right in on a straight-to-streaming remake of Goodfellas.

The 45-year-old founded his own sports agency in 2012. He represents several past and present players in the NFL, with Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito being his highest-profile client.

DeVito is riding a wave of momentum in his first opportunity as a starter in the league. He's led the Giants to three consecutive wins after they started the season 2-8.