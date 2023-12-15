X

    Tommy DeVito's Agent Sean Stellato, Franco Harris Among Italian-American HOF Honorees

    Adam WellsDecember 15, 2023

    EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - DECEMBER 11: Tommy DeVito #15 of the New York Giants reacts as he takes the field prior to an NFL football game between the New York Giants and the Green Bay Packers at MetLife Stadium on December 11, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)
    Michael Owens/Getty Images

    It's a good time to be an Italian-American associated with the New York Giants.

    Sean Stellato, the sharp-dressed agent for Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito, is one of eight inductees into the Italian-American Sports Hall of Fame at a ceremony in Chicago on Friday night.

    Jordan Raanan @JordanRaanan

    Been asked many times this week. Yes, this is really Tommy DeVito's agent. And no, it's not an act. <br><br>This actual event has been in the works for months. <a href="https://t.co/CgMqd83Kfw">https://t.co/CgMqd83Kfw</a> <a href="https://t.co/VA3fHo0UZd">pic.twitter.com/VA3fHo0UZd</a>

    Pro Football Hall of Famer Franco Harris will be honored posthumously with the Andretti Lifetime Achievement Award.

    This isn't a case of the Italian-American Hall of Fame trying to capitalize on a popular figure in the sports world. Stellato was announced as part of the class in November. He was a unanimous selection in this year's field.

    Friday will be the second Hall-of-Fame ceremony for Stellato. He was previously inducted into the Massachusetts Italian-American Hall of Fame in 2013.

    Stellato was a breakout star on Monday night when he was shown on ESPN television before and during the Giants game against the Green Bay Packers wearing a suit and hat that would have fit right in on a straight-to-streaming remake of Goodfellas.

    The 45-year-old founded his own sports agency in 2012. He represents several past and present players in the NFL, with Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito being his highest-profile client.

    DeVito is riding a wave of momentum in his first opportunity as a starter in the league. He's led the Giants to three consecutive wins after they started the season 2-8.

    Stellato will be inducted on Friday night alongside Washington Nationals president Mike Rizzo, former LPGA Tour player Missie Berteotti and former NHL player Lou Nanne, among others.