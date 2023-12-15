Antonio Pierce Hyped by NFL Fans as Aidan O'Connell, Raiders Dominate Chargers

Candice Ward/Getty Images

Antonio Pierce couldn't have asked for a much better performance from his squad on Thursday.

The Las Vegas Raiders' interim head coach devised an excellent game plan as his team easily defeated the Los Angeles Chargers by the final score of 63-21 on Thursday Night Football.

Las Vegas accumulated 378 yards of offense, with four different players recording a receiving touchdown. Quarterback Aidan O'Connell had never thrown for multiple scores in a game before tossing four touchdowns against the Chargers.

The Raiders led 42-0 at the half, the largest halftime advantage in franchise history according to the broadcast. It also represents the highest scoring total in a first half for a team that was shut out in their previous game, per ESPN. The Raiders lost to the Vikings in Week 14 by the score of 3-0.

NFL fans praised Pierce as the team snapped a three-game losing streak.

Davante Adams was O'Connell's top target, hauling in eight catches for 101 yards while finding the end zone in the third quarter. Rookie Tre Tucker scored the first two touchdowns of his career on Thursday to go along with 59 receiving yards of his own.

The Raiders' defense pressured Chargers signal-caller Easton Stick all night long as they capitalized on five turnovers by Los Angeles. This was Las Vegas' first game with five takeaways since the 2020 season, per the team.

While Raiders owner Mark Davis has reportedly been impressed with Pierce, he still hasn't decided on the the organization's head coach in 2024 (per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport). After Thursday night's performance, the former New York Giants linebacker may be dropping the "interim" tag from his title.