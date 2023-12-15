X

NBA

    Warriors' Kerr: Draymond Green Suspension a Chance to 'Step Away and Make a Change'

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVDecember 15, 2023

    PHOENIX, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 12: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after being ejected for a flagrant foul during the second half of the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center on December 12, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Warriors 119-116. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
    Christian Petersen/Getty Images

    Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr reacted to the indefinite suspension of Draymond Green on Thursday, after the veteran forward flailed at and struck Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkić during Tuesday's game between the teams.

    "The suspension makes sense," he told reporters Thursday. "To me, this is about more than basketball. It's about helping Draymond. It's an opportunity for Draymond to step away and to make a change in his approach, in his life. And that's not an easy thing to do, that's not something you say, 'OK, we're going to do five games.' And then he's going to be fine. ... That's not the answer, to pick a number. The answer is to help Draymond."

    Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

    Here's a pretty impassioned Steve Kerr on the Draymond Green indefinite suspension. He agrees with it and believes it can help Draymond. <a href="https://t.co/0FxN69qQbo">pic.twitter.com/0FxN69qQbo</a>

    "This is not just about an outburst on the court," he added. This is about his life."

    In the past two years alone, Green has punched his own teammate at the time, Jordan Poole, in the face; put Rudy Gobert in a full chokehold from behind; and now hit Nurkić in the face, alongside a number of other technical fouls and ejections during that time.

    Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

    Steve Kerr says the guy who choked Gobert and flailed at Nurkic has to change. And Kerr says Draymond knows it.

    Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

    Steve Kerr says he's confident Draymond will come out on the other side of this. He calls Draymond an incredible but also complex human being who has to maintain his passion playing but do it within the rules without crossing the line like he has at times.

    "I want him to finish his career in a dignified manner… he crossed the line," Kerr said of the latest incident. "And he knows that. We want to support him the whole way through"

    Green publicly apologized to Nurkić, saying his intent wasn't to hit him in the face.

    "I am not one to apologize for things I mean to do, but I do apologize to Jusuf because I didn't intend to hit him," he told reporters after Tuesday's game. "I sell calls with my arms ... so I was selling the call ... and I swung and unfortunately I hit him."

    But at this point, Green has mostly lost the benefit of the doubt in the court of public opinion.

    Get Up @GetUpESPN

    .<a href="https://twitter.com/RealMikeWilbon?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RealMikeWilbon</a> gave a strong response to Draymond Green's suspension: <a href="https://t.co/j0F7IP5tkL">pic.twitter.com/j0F7IP5tkL</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    "I hope Draymond gets the help he needs."<br><br>Kevin Durant speaks on Draymond's flagrant 2 on Nurkić <a href="https://t.co/obl3IFmy0K">pic.twitter.com/obl3IFmy0K</a>

    "What's going on with him? I don't know," Nurkić himself told reporters. "Personally, I feel like that brother needs help. I'm glad he didn't try to choke me. At the same time, it ain't nothing to do with basketball."

    Golden State general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. said earlier on Thursday that Green would have the chance to remain around the team during his suspension:

    Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

    Mike Dunleavy said Draymond Green will be around the Warriors during his suspension and eligible to practice: "We think the healthiest thing is for him to be around. It may not be every day but we are not jettisoning the guy off somewhere." <a href="https://t.co/qvtdGZmcqX">pic.twitter.com/qvtdGZmcqX</a>

    Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

    Warriors GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. says that he and Draymond Green's camp worked with the league to come up with the indefinite suspension. <br><br>"We understand there's a punishment that will take place but this is also about helping somebody. They 100% agreed. So did Draymond."

    While he's absent from games, the struggling Warriors (10-13) will have to find a way to regain their mojo. Green has long been an important playmaker on offense and the team's defensive lynchpin, so his absence will absolutely be felt.

    "All the pieces fit for a reason," Stephen Curry told reporters on Tuesday regarding Green. "They have for a very long time. When you're missing one, it's tough. ... We need everybody available; that's how we're built. It's no secret to our success."

    That blueprint is certainly being tested this season, however.