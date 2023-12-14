Raiders Rumors: Josh Jacobs 'Very Much in Doubt' vs. Chargers with Quad Injury

Raiders Rumors: Josh Jacobs 'Very Much in Doubt' vs. Chargers with Quad InjuryDecember 14, 2023
The Las Vegas Raiders might have to play Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers without Josh Jacobs.
Appearing on NFL Network's Good Morning Football, Ian Rapoport said Jacobs' status is "very much in doubt" due to a quad injury he suffered in the Week 14 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.
Ian Rapoport @RapSheet
From <a href="https://twitter.com/gmfb?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GMFB</a>: Taking a look at the big injuries for TNF, including <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Raiders?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Raiders</a> RB Josh Jacobs' status being in doubt with a quad injury. <a href="https://t.co/r1L2WtL6HA">pic.twitter.com/r1L2WtL6HA</a>
