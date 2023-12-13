Fantasy Alert: Chargers' Keenan Allen Out vs. Raiders With Heel Injury

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen, who currently leads the NFL with 108 receptions, will miss his team's home game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday with a heel injury.

Allen was listed as "DNP" on the Chargers' estimated injury reports all week before being declared out Wednesday.

The former Cal star notably suffered an injury during his team's 24-7 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday. Daniel Popper of The Athletic provided more information.

Allen still played 65-of-68 snaps and caught six passes for 68 yards on 12 targets.

The Chargers will now be without their starting quarterback and two top wideouts. Justin Herbert suffered a fracture in his right index finger during the Broncos game and will miss the remainder of the season. Wideout Mike Williams has been out since Week 3 with a torn ACL.

Easton Stick, who has been with the team since 2019 after the Chargers signed him as an undrafted free agent, is in line for his first career start. He completed 13-of-24 passes for 179 yards in relief of Herbert versus Denver.

At wideout, the team will get Josh Palmer (knee) off injured reserve. He'll join rookie Quentin Johnston as the Chargers' top two wideouts. Alex Erickson and Jalen Guyton, the only other wide receivers to play against Denver, figure to see time as well.

Ultimately, Allen is a huge loss for the Chargers, and it's hard seeing L.A. having much success on offense given the loss of its top pass-game personnel.

That being written, the Chargers still have running back Austin Ekeler, who amassed 100 total yards and a touchdown versus Denver. Johnston, who has endured rookie season struggles, also enjoyed his best game of the year with three catches for a career-high 91 yards.