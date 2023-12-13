Troy Vincent Says Rumor NFL Wants Tush Push Rule Change Is False: 'Play Has Evolved'

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent said Wednesday that the league is not looking to ban what has become known as the tush push.

"That was false," Vincent said when addressing the rumor that the league wants to eliminate the play, per Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer. " …This play has evolved."

The Philadelphia Eagles popularized the tush push over the last several seasons with star quarterback Jalen Hurts under center and it has become one of the most effective plays in football.

Hurts takes the snap and is pushed from behind by two other players as his offensive linemen go low to create a lane for him to pick up a yard with ease. The Birds typically run the play at the goal line for a touchdown, though it's also used if they need to pick up a first down.

The tush push, also known as "The Brotherly Shove," has become nearly unstoppable, and it has led to calls for the NFL to implement a ban as opposing teams continue to fall victim to the play.

The play appears to be frustrating opposing teams. In Philly's 37-34 win over the Buffalo Bills on Nov. 26, Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips jumped the line early and hit right guard Cam Jurgens.

Phillips was called for being offside, but Eagles center Jason Kelce said during an appearance on WIP in Philadelphia that he should have been given a larger penalty and accused Phillips of trying to hurt Jurgens.

"I thought it was bulls--t at the time," Kelce said. "I really did. I said so to the official on the field. I said, 'Listen I've been running that play a lot of years. I have seen people jump offsides.

"He made zero effort to stop after he jumped offsides.' He purposely tried to hurt Cam Jurgens. I thought it should have been a personal foul and I think he should be fined for that play."

The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported on Dec. 2 that NFL commissioner Roger Goodell wants the play banned as soon as possible. However, banning the play would require a vote by the competition committee, and 24 of the league's 32 owners would need to approve.