Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes on Reaction After Loss to Bills: 'Definitely Emotion Talking'

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Postgame cameras caught Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes complaining to Buffalo Bills signal-caller Josh Allen about Kadarius Toney's offensive offside call that wiped away a potential game-winning touchdown en route to a 20-17 defeat.

On Wednesday, Mahomes told reporters that emotions got the best of him in that moment.

"Yeah, definitely emotion talking when I was talking to Josh at midfield," Mahomes told reporters.

"Just to lose the football game, a tough football game in a tough way. But I let it go on too long, 'cause like I said, he had nothing to do with it. Just show better sportsmanship and tell him great game and kinda keep it moving."

Mahomes and the Chiefs were clearly heated Sunday after a second straight loss dropped the team to 8-5, to the point where the two-time Super Bowl winner was seen screaming at referees and throwing his helmet on the sideline.

Mahomes was notably seen telling officials that the call was "f--king terrible" in a rare moment of him being publicly upset.

Mahomes continued to vent his frustrations in his postgame interview with reporters, saying in part regarding the offsides:

"There was no warning throughout the entire game. And then you wait; there's a minute left in the game to make a call like that. It's tough, man. I'm at a loss for words because regardless of whether we win or lose, just at the end of the day, another game, and we're talking about the refs, Not what we really want in the NFL for football."

However, Mahomes has since apologized for his actions and expressed regret multiple times, with him going in-depth on the subject with Carrington Harrison on 610 Sports Radio's The Drive.

Mahomes and the Chiefs have now lost two straight close games to bump down to 8-5, just one game ahead of the Denver Broncos for the AFC West lead. With the team's offense sputtering on and off this season, it's understandable for the Chiefs to be heated, especially after nearly pulling off a great win over Buffalo.