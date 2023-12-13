Travis Kelce Rips Critics of Kadarius Toney, Chiefs' WRs After Errors: 'F--k That'

David Eulitt/Getty Images

The spotlight is once again on Kansas City Chiefs wide receivers after Kadarius Toney's offside penalty wiped away his potential game-winning touchdown in a 20-17 home loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Tight end Travis Kelce has jumped to the defense of his teammates, however, by strongly backing the group during the latest edition of New Heights, presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment:

"There's a lot of media pointing fingers at some of the skill-position players we have. I say 'f--k that,'" Kelce said.

He also added in part:

"This is a group effort. And when you turn on the film on, what's real is that we got guys that can play this game. And we got guys that we can have success with and win with and win championships with. I know it. I've been on championship-caliber teams. When you watch the film, penalties in critical moments, turnovers in critical moments. And it's everybody. It's not one guy. It's everybody getting a piece of the pie.

"Yeah, its frustrating, but at the same time, we know a lot of it is self-inflicted, and we know that moving forward, it can be fixed, and we have the guys to be able to get it fixed."

On one end, Kansas City simply hasn't gotten enough consistent production from its pass-catchers.

Kelce is carrying the load with 80 receptions for 896 yards and five scores, while rookie Rashee Rice has come on of late (59/663/6). But no other Chiefs wideout or tight end has more than 25 catches, 350 yards or three scores. And the Chiefs as a whole lead the NFL in drops (26).

Toney in particular has taken a big hit this year, and perhaps rightfully so. He's managed just 25 catches for 164 yards and one touchdown in 12 games, and he's made pivotal mistakes and drops that have hurt the Chiefs. Of note, his drop of a Patrick Mahomes pass in Week 1 against the Detroit Lions led to a Brian Branch pick-six and a 21-20 home loss.

On the other end, Kelce is right. This team does have the talent to win, and players there now excelled for them just this past season.

Of note, Marques Valdez-Scantling went off in last year's AFC Championship Game for 6/116/1. Toney scored a touchdown in the Super Bowl and engineered a huge punt return to set up another. At his best, he's electric with the ball in his hands.

But the Chiefs have to right the ship quickly either way. After two straight losses, Kansas City has dropped to 8-5, just one game ahead of the Denver Broncos for the AFC West lead.