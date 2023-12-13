Cowboys' Jerry Jones Doesn't Want 'Tush Push' Ban, Eyes Removal of Hip-Drop Tackle

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has seen the effectiveness of the Philadelphia Eagles' "Tush Push" or "Brotherly Shove" firsthand plenty of times, but he isn't looking to get the play banned.

Speaking Wednesday at the NFL's December league meeting (beginning at 2:45 mark), NFL Network's Judy Battista said Jones expressed his belief that opposing teams simply have to "learn how to stop" the Tush Push:

However, Battista added that one thing Jones is in favor of removing from the game is the hip-drop tackle.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.