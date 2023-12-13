NFL Rumors: Patriots' Atmosphere Described as 'Glum' and 'Depressing' amid Struggles

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

With the New England Patriots trending toward their worst season since at least 2000, the feeling surrounding the team has reportedly been negative.

According to ESPN's Dan Graziano, sources described the atmosphere in New England as "glum" and "depressing" prior to last week's 21-18 upset win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, which snapped a five-game losing streak.

At just 3-10, the Pats are the worst team in the AFC by two full games, and things don't figure to get much better for them in the coming weeks, as their next three games are against winning teams in the Kansas City Chiefs, Denver Broncos and Buffalo Bills.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.