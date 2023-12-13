Mets Rumors: MLB Execs Predict 'Pivot' to Blake Snell If They Don't Land Yamamoto

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The New York Mets have made it no secret that they covet superstar Japanese pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto, but they will pivot to reigning National League Cy Young winner if that doesn't work out.

Jim Bowden of The Athletic relayed the report.

"Snell went 14-9 with a 2.25 ERA and 234 strikeouts over 32 starts. He didn't allow a run in five of his last six starts and was one of the bright spots for the Padres in a disappointing season. However, he's only pitched 130 innings or more in two of his eight seasons, although he did win a Cy Young Award both years (2018 with Tampa Bay and this year with San Diego). Snell's market has been quiet but most team executives believe that if Yamamoto declines the Mets' offer, they will pivot to Snell."

Per Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, Yamamoto has already sat down with the Mets, New York Yankees and San Francisco Giants. Mets owner Steve Cohen and president of baseball operations David Stearns have flown out to Japan to meet with Yamamoto as well.

The Boston Red Sox are also expected to meet with Yamamoto, and the Toronto Blue Jays are among "two or three more teams" who will "likely meet with him."

Thanks to Cohen, the Mets have the deepest pockets in baseball. He isn't afraid to spend, as evidenced by a 2023 payroll near $350 million. So outspending the competition probably shouldn't be an issue, even if his contract could approach $300 million, as previously reported by Jayson Stark of The Athletic.

If it doesn't work out, Snell is a great Plan B, though, should that in fact be the case. The two-time Cy Young award winner, who just turned 31, has a 3.20 lifetime ERA alongside a 11.1 K/9 rate. At his best, he's a lights-out ace capable of anchoring any staff. At his worst, he can get a little wild (his 99 walks led MLB last year), but his strikeout abilities make him one of the best left-handers the game has seen since he arrived to the bigs in 2016.