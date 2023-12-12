Steelers' TJ Watt Focus of NFL Review After Being Entered into Concussion Protocol

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The NFL is investigating the circumstances surrounding TJ Watt landing in the concussion protocol last week, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Per that report, "Watt reported symptoms Friday morning and now is in the protocol. This is standard any time a player goes into the protocol."

The NFLPA is also reviewing the situation.

Watt, 29, took a knee to the helmet from New England Patriots running back Ezekiel Elliott during Thursday's loss but returned to the game, leading to questions about whether he was properly evaluated for a head injury.

"I assume that he was, but again, I'm managing the game. I leave that to the medical experts," head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters this week when asked if Watt was checked for a concussion.

"They essentially tell me whether someone is out, whether they are subject to return or whether they're back," he continued. "I got a report that he was subject to return, and then I got a report that he was back. That was just my knowledge of the details of what transpired with him during the time he was out of the game."

Watt returned to the game with a tinted visor, leading to more speculation he suffered a concussion, given that light sensitivity is a symptom of concussions. And Peter King of Pro Football Talk said the star edge-rusher wasn't able to participate in a scheduled post-game interview because he had a migraine.

The Steelers may now be without both of their starting edge-rushers for a crucial showdown this week against the Indianapolis Colts, as Alex Highsmith is also in the concussion protocol.

Watt and Highsmith have combined for 20 sacks this season, with Watt contributing 14 of them. The superstar edge-rusher leads the team in sacks, tackles for loss (14), quarterback hits (27), forced fumbles (three) and fumble recoveries (three).