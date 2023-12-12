X

    Eagles' Nick Sirianni Doesn't Plan to Strip OC Brian Johnson of Play-Calling Duties

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVDecember 12, 2023

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JUNE 1: Head coach Nick Sirianni and offensive coordinator Brian Johnson of the Philadelphia Eagles look on during OTAs at the NovaCare Complex on June 1, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
    Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

    The Philadelphia Eagles have become notorious for getting off to poor starts on both offense and defense this season, but head coach Nick Sirianni told reporters he doesn't plan to take over play-calling duties from offensive coordinator Brian Johnson.

    "We're going to keep rolling and finding answers with the people we have," he said.

    Zach Berman @ZBerm

    Nick Sirianni said the Eagles are 10-3, he feels good about the people they have in this building getting this fixed: <a href="https://t.co/5mPMVHeGoR">pic.twitter.com/5mPMVHeGoR</a>

    He added that he has "total confidence" in defensive coordinator Sean Desai.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

