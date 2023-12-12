Eagles' Nick Sirianni Doesn't Plan to Strip OC Brian Johnson of Play-Calling Duties

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles have become notorious for getting off to poor starts on both offense and defense this season, but head coach Nick Sirianni told reporters he doesn't plan to take over play-calling duties from offensive coordinator Brian Johnson.

"We're going to keep rolling and finding answers with the people we have," he said.

He added that he has "total confidence" in defensive coordinator Sean Desai.

