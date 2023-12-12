MLB Rumors: Josh Hader Eyed by Dodgers After Ohtani Contract amid Yamamoto Pursuit

Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images

After shaking Major League Baseball to its core with the signing of two-time American League MVP Shohei Ohtani, the Los Angeles Dodgers are reportedly looking to make additional splashes on the free-agent market.

According to Tom Verducci of Sports Illustrated, the Dodgers are targeting closer Josh Hader and starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

Verducci noted that by deferring $680 million of Ohtani's $700 million in salary until the end of his 10-year contract, they save $23.94 million against the luxury tax annually, and they plan to use those savings to make more signings this offseason.

Since breaking into the big leagues in 2017, Hader has been one of the best relievers in baseball, earning five All-Star selections during that time.

Hader began his career with the Milwaukee Brewers and spent parts of six seasons with the Brew Crew before getting traded to the San Diego Padres in 2022.

After posting a 2.26 ERA, 0.85 WHIP, 96 saves and 482 strikeouts in 282.1 innings over his first five seasons, Hader struggled mightily in 2022.

In 56 games split between the Brewers and Padres, Hader went 2-5 with a career-worst 5.22 ERA and 1.28 WHIP, although he still struck out 81 batters in 50 innings and finished with 36 saves, which were the second-most of his career.

Despite his struggles, the Padres stuck with Hader as their closer in 2023, and he rewarded them by going 2-3 with a 1.28 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 33 saves and 85 strikeouts in 56.1 innings pitched.

While the 29-year-old lefty returned to his dominant ways in 2023, the Padres are seemingly trying to cut costs, making a return to San Diego unlikely for Hader.

The Dodgers were one of the best teams in baseball last season with a 100-62 record, but one thing they lacked was a tried-and-true closer.

Evan Phillips primarily served in that role for the first time in his career, posting a 2.05 ERA and 24 saves, but Brusdar Graterol, Caleb Ferguson, Ryan Yarbrough and Andre Jackson all had multiple saves as well.

Hader would give the Dodgers a pitcher with closing experience in big-game situations, including the playoffs, and it would deepen the bullpen by allowing the likes of Phillips and Graterol to be used more liberally.

Additionally, signing Hader would hurt a divisional rival in the Padres, and help install the Dodgers as an even more substantial favorite in the National League West.