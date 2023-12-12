NFL MVP Race 2023-24: Latest Predictions After Updated Odds Entering Week 15

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys notched a statement victory on Sunday night at AT&T Stadium, where they defeated the NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles in convincing fashion, cruising to a 33-13 win. In the process, a new front-runner for the NFL MVP Award emerged.

Through 14 weeks of the 2023 season, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is the betting favorite to be named NFL MVP. The 30-year-old, who is playing his eighth season in the league, has never previously won the award.

It's not a certainty that Prescott will finish first in NFL MVP voting, though, especially with four weeks of the regular season still to play. There are other players in the mix who could use a strong finish to nab the award.

Here's a look at the latest NFL MVP odds, followed by predictions for how the race will shake out down the stretch.

Latest NFL MVP Odds

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott: +150 (bet $100 to win $150)

San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy: +185

Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson: +475

Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts: +650

Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill: +1600

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes: +1600

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen: +2000

Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa: +2000

San Francisco 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey: +4000

Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud: +8000

Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford: +12000

Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence: +15000

Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff: +20000

Green Bay Packers QB Jordan Love: +20000

Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett: +20000

Dallas Cowboys LB Micah Parsons: +20000

Via DraftKings Sportsbook

Predictions

The NFL MVP Award doesn't always go to a quarterback. However, it's been more than a decade since a non-QB received the honor, as it hasn't happened since running back Adrian Peterson won the award for the 2012 season.

During that time, various quarterbacks have been named NFL MVP. That group includes the Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, who is a two-time winner and has been trying to capture his second straight honor this season.

It seems unlikely that Mahomes wins the award, though, considering the Chiefs are 8-5 after losing two straight games to the Packers and the Bills.

It's also unlikely a non-QB wins NFL MVP this season. Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill and 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey are both in the mix, but neither will receive more votes than all of the quarterbacks in the running.

Anything could happen over the next four weeks. But don't be surprised if Cowboys QB Dak Prescott ends up being a first-time NFL MVP winner.

Prescott leads the league with 28 touchdown passes, and he ranks third with 3,505 yards. The Mississippi State product has also thrown only six interceptions through Dallas' first 13 games.

The Cowboys are 10-3 (tied with the Eagles and the 49ers for the best record in the NFC) after winning each of their past five games. And Prescott has played a big role in the team's current hot streak.

Prescott has thrown multiple TD passes in each of his past seven games. He's also tossed only a pair of interceptions over that span.

Other quarterbacks are likely to stay in the NFL MVP conversation in the weeks to come. But Prescott is in a great position to seal his potentially MVP-worthy campaign.

The Cowboys could play high-scoring matchups each of the next three weeks, when they take on the Bills, Dolphins and Lions. Then, in Week 18, Dallas is set to take on the Washington Commanders in a contest it should easily win.

Because the Cowboys may not clinch anything over the next few weeks, they'll continue to feel a sense of urgency. That will lead to Prescott putting up more big numbers as he attempts to lead Dallas to the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

