Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Says He Regrets Actions with Refs, Josh Allen in Bills Loss

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes felt remorseful about his visible anger following a late-game penalty in the Kansas City Chiefs' 20-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football.

"Obviously, can't do that," Mahomes said in a radio appearance on 610 Sports KC's The Drive. "Can't be that way towards officials or really anybody in life, so I probably regret acting like that. But more than anything, I regret the way I acted towards Josh [Allen] after the game because he had nothing to do with it. I was still hot and emotional, but you can't do that man."

As the Chiefs trailed by three points with less than 90 seconds remaining in the game, Mahomes threw a deep pass to Travis Kelce. Kelce caught the ball before pitching it back to receiver Kadarius Toney, who ran into the end zone for a go-ahead score. However, Toney lined up offsides so the play was neutralized.

After Kansas City ultimately turned the ball over on downs, Mahomes was extremely frustrated on the sidelines.

When the two star quarterbacks went to greet each other on the field once the game concluded, the two-time MVP continued to express his displeasure with the call by telling Allen that the penalty was "f--king terrible."