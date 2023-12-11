X

    Robert Saleh on If Zach Wilson Can Be Part of Jets' Future: 'Anything Can Happen'

    zach bachar December 11, 2023

    EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - DECEMBER 10: Head coach Robert Saleh of the New York Jets celebrates after a touchdown with Zach Wilson #2 during the fourth quarter in the game against the Houston Texans at MetLife Stadium on December 10, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
    Al Bello/Getty Images

    New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh isn't ruling out Zach Wilson staying in East Rutherford beyond this season.

    Saleh told reporters on Monday that "anything can happen" when asked if Wilson can play his way into the team's future plans (per Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic).

    During the Jets' 30-6 upset victory over the Houston Texans on Sunday, the 24-year-old threw for a season-high 301 yards in the rain while tossing two touchdowns against zero interceptions.

