Clippers Rumors: P.J. Tucker Frustrated with Role After 76ers Trade with James Harden

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

P.J. Tucker hasn't played for the Los Angeles Clippers in the past five games, falling out of the rotation entirely, and reportedly he isn't happy about it.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Tucker "has expressed frustration about his current situation with the team, and both sides are discussing ways to resolve a role for him there or elsewhere, according to league sources."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.