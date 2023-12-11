X

NBA

    Clippers Rumors: P.J. Tucker Frustrated with Role After 76ers Trade with James Harden

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVDecember 11, 2023

    LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 2: PJ Tucker #17 of the LA Clippers warms up before the game against the Golden State Warriors on December 2, 2023 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

    P.J. Tucker hasn't played for the Los Angeles Clippers in the past five games, falling out of the rotation entirely, and reportedly he isn't happy about it.

    According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Tucker "has expressed frustration about his current situation with the team, and both sides are discussing ways to resolve a role for him there or elsewhere, according to league sources."

