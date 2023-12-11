X

NFL

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    NFL Coach 'Worried About' Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs on Road vs. Dolphins in Playoffs

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVDecember 11, 2023

    KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - DECEMBER 10: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts with Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills after the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
    Jamie Squire/Getty Images

    The Kansas City Chiefs are reeling, having lost four of their past six games, and it's likely going to cost them home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs.

    How significant is that? Well, the Chiefs haven't played a road playoff game since the 2015 season, when Alex Smith was still quarterback. Patrick Mahomes has never played an AFC playoff game on the road, but he very well might this year.

    "I'd be worried about them on the road against Miami," a coach with AFC East experience told Mike Sando of The Athletic. "You are going to Miami, and it is going to be hot as hell, as opposed to bringing Miami into Kansas City and it's freezing? That is a big difference."

    As Sando noted, of the 14 postseason games Mahomes have played, 11 have been at home and three at neutral sites for the Super Bowl. But if the playoffs started today, the Chiefs would be the No. 3 seed, meaning they'd likely be on the road for the divisional round and potentially the conference championship if they advanced that far.

    Of course, where the Chiefs' playoff games take place might not matter if the wide receivers can't catch the ball, the team's biggest lingering issue throughout this season. But it is another factor to consider while weighing their championship odds.

    NFL Coach 'Worried About' Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs on Road vs. Dolphins in Playoffs
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon