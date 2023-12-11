NFL Coach 'Worried About' Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs on Road vs. Dolphins in Playoffs

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs are reeling, having lost four of their past six games, and it's likely going to cost them home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs.

How significant is that? Well, the Chiefs haven't played a road playoff game since the 2015 season, when Alex Smith was still quarterback. Patrick Mahomes has never played an AFC playoff game on the road, but he very well might this year.

"I'd be worried about them on the road against Miami," a coach with AFC East experience told Mike Sando of The Athletic. "You are going to Miami, and it is going to be hot as hell, as opposed to bringing Miami into Kansas City and it's freezing? That is a big difference."

As Sando noted, of the 14 postseason games Mahomes have played, 11 have been at home and three at neutral sites for the Super Bowl. But if the playoffs started today, the Chiefs would be the No. 3 seed, meaning they'd likely be on the road for the divisional round and potentially the conference championship if they advanced that far.