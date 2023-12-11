Video: Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes' Wife Brittany Shades 'MVP' Ref After Toney Penalty

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

After a late penalty sent the Kansas City Chiefs to their second straight loss on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills, star quarterback Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany took to social media to mock the referee who made the call.

The Chiefs appeared to score a late touchdown that would've given them the lead, but wide receiver Kadarius Toney was called for an offside penalty because he was lined up in the neutral zone. Brittany Mahomes mockingly called the referee "MVP" in a post on Instagram:

The late call also irked Patrick Mahomes, who had an emotional outburst on the sideline and had to be held back by teammates from yelling at the referees.

The Chiefs fell to 8-5 with the loss, which drops them two games behind the Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins in the race for the AFC's No. 1 seed.