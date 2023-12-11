X

    Video: Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes' Wife Brittany Shades 'MVP' Ref After Toney Penalty

    Doric SamDecember 11, 2023

    GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 03: Brittany Mahomes (C) and Taylor Swift (R) react during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on December 03, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
    Stacy Revere/Getty Images

    After a late penalty sent the Kansas City Chiefs to their second straight loss on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills, star quarterback Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany took to social media to mock the referee who made the call.

    The Chiefs appeared to score a late touchdown that would've given them the lead, but wide receiver Kadarius Toney was called for an offside penalty because he was lined up in the neutral zone. Brittany Mahomes mockingly called the referee "MVP" in a post on Instagram:

    Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia

    Brittany Mahomes called the ref the Bills MVP on Instagram <a href="https://t.co/F3OuZpMJTB">pic.twitter.com/F3OuZpMJTB</a>

    The late call also irked Patrick Mahomes, who had an emotional outburst on the sideline and had to be held back by teammates from yelling at the referees.

    The Chiefs fell to 8-5 with the loss, which drops them two games behind the Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins in the race for the AFC's No. 1 seed.

    Kansas City will look to bounce back in Week 15 against the New England Patriots.

