    Report: Chargers' Justin Herbert Likely to Have Surgery on Fractured Finger Injury

    Doric SamDecember 11, 2023

    Foxborough, MA - December 3: Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert seeks out a receiver in the first half. The Chargers beat the New England Patriots, 6-0. (Photo by Danielle Parhizkaran/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)
    Danielle Parhizkaran/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

    Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is "very likely" to have surgery on his fractured right index finger on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter:

    Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter

    Chargers' QB Justin Herbert is very likely to undergo surgery Tuesday on his fractured right index finger, per source. Whether Herbert will have any chance to able to return this season will be determined by the surgery.

    Schefter previously reported Herbert was not expected to play in Thursday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders due to the injury:

    Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter

    Chargers' QB Justin Herbert is not expected to play Thursday night vs the Raiders due to his fractured right index finger and he will be consulting with Dr. Steven Shin to determine the extent of the injury and how much time he will miss, per source.

    Los Angeles coach Brandon Staley told reporters that Herbert will see "a couple" hand specialists on Monday.

    Herbert was forced to exit the Chargers' Week 14 loss against the Denver Broncos due to a finger injury. Los Angeles head coach Brandon Staley told reporters after the game that he suffered a fractured right middle finger.

    Herbert was initially deemed questionable to return before being ruled out at the start of the second half. He sustained the injury in the second quarter when he was pulled to the ground after throwing a pass. At the time of his exit, he was 9-of-17 for 96 yards and an interception. He was replaced by Easton Stick, who threw for 179 yards in the 24-7 loss.

    Herbert had already suffered a fractured middle finger on his non-throwing hand in Week 4 against the Las Vegas Raiders, but he didn't miss any time. He's thrown for 3,134 yards, 20 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season, but the Chargers offense has not looked like the high-powered offensive unit that it was in years past.

    At 5-8 following the loss to Denver, Los Angeles is at risk of falling out of the hunt for the playoffs in a competitive AFC. If Herbert does wind up missing Thursday's game, it will make the climb even more difficult for the Chargers.

    Herbert has started 62 consecutive games, which is the second-longest active streak by a quarterback behind Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen's 84. However, it appears Herbert's streak is about to come to an end.