Kadarius Toney Penalty Disappoints NFL Fans as Mahomes, Kelce, Chiefs Lose to Bills

Perry Knotts/Getty Images

Kadarius Toney's crucial late-game penalty led to the Buffalo Bills defeating the Kansas City Chiefs by the final score of 20-17 in a matchup between two AFC powerhouses.

With the Chiefs trailing by three and less than two minutes remaining in regulation, Travis Kelce hauled in a deep pass before pitching the ball backwards to Toney for a go-ahead touchdown. However, the 24-year-old was lined up in the neutral zone prior to the snap so the play ended up getting wiped out.

Kansas City would eventually turn the ball over on downs, ending the game. NFL fans were shocked by Toney's penalty, as the wide receiver had previously recorded another dropped pass earlier in the first half.

Patrick Mahomes finished with 271 yards and a touchdown after bouncing back from an interception on Kansas City's opening drive of the game, although he wasn't able to lead the Chiefs all the way back from a 10-point second-half deficit. Near the end of the game, Mahomes was visibly on the sidelines.

Meanwhile, Josh Allen recorded a modest 233 yards while tossing one touchdown and one interception. He dissected Kansas City's defense on short throws, with running back James Cook finishing with a team-high 83 receiving yards on five catches.