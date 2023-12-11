X

    Kadarius Toney Penalty Disappoints NFL Fans as Mahomes, Kelce, Chiefs Lose to Bills

    zach bacharContributor IDecember 11, 2023

    KANSAS CITY, MO - NOVEMBER 20: Kadarius Toney #19 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on November 20, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images)
    Perry Knotts/Getty Images

    Kadarius Toney's crucial late-game penalty led to the Buffalo Bills defeating the Kansas City Chiefs by the final score of 20-17 in a matchup between two AFC powerhouses.

    With the Chiefs trailing by three and less than two minutes remaining in regulation, Travis Kelce hauled in a deep pass before pitching the ball backwards to Toney for a go-ahead touchdown. However, the 24-year-old was lined up in the neutral zone prior to the snap so the play ended up getting wiped out.

    NFL @NFL

    Play was called back but can't believe Kelce tried this 😮<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BUFvsKC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BUFvsKC</a> on CBS<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/pWMED8SAQa">https://t.co/pWMED8SAQa</a> <a href="https://t.co/LREwwhaQ1N">pic.twitter.com/LREwwhaQ1N</a>

    Kansas City would eventually turn the ball over on downs, ending the game. NFL fans were shocked by Toney's penalty, as the wide receiver had previously recorded another dropped pass earlier in the first half.

    Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow

    Travis Kelce with the cleanest play I've ever seen I think… I CAN'T BELIEVE THAT DIDNT COUNT

    Andrew Siciliano @AndrewSiciliano

    Taylor Swift is going to subtly destroy Kadarius Toney on the next album.

    Pat Forde @ByPatForde

    Kadarius Toney will have to answer to Travis AND Taylor for that.

    Nicole Auerbach @NicoleAuerbach

    Taylor Swift is gonna drop a surprise Reputation vault track tonight that's actually about Kadarius Toney

    Football @BostonConnr

    Kelce with an absolute dime of a lateral to Toney for a touchdown<br><br>All to be called back for Toney being offsides<br><br>Damn

    Kevin Clark @bykevinclark

    If you explained the situation without the names you'd probably have guessed Kadarius Toney.

    Rich Eisen @richeisen

    Toney. Good lord.

    Patrick Mahomes finished with 271 yards and a touchdown after bouncing back from an interception on Kansas City's opening drive of the game, although he wasn't able to lead the Chiefs all the way back from a 10-point second-half deficit. Near the end of the game, Mahomes was visibly on the sidelines.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Patrick Mahomes HEATED on the sidelines during the Chiefs loss 😳<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFLonCBS?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFLonCBS</a>)<a href="https://t.co/QG00KeScAp">pic.twitter.com/QG00KeScAp</a>

    Darius Butler @DariusJButler

    Patrick Mahomes is HOT about that Toney Offsides call. He's definitely taking that fine in the post game presser!

    Kadarius Toney Penalty Disappoints NFL Fans as Mahomes, Kelce, Chiefs Lose to Bills
    Tom Fornelli @TomFornelli

    I can only assume Mahomes is yelling at the ref for not telling Toney he was offside.

    Meanwhile, Josh Allen recorded a modest 233 yards while tossing one touchdown and one interception. He dissected Kansas City's defense on short throws, with running back James Cook finishing with a team-high 83 receiving yards on five catches.

    NFL @NFL

    Chaos! Bills ball!<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BUFvsKC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BUFvsKC</a> on CBS<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/pWMED8S30C">https://t.co/pWMED8S30C</a> <a href="https://t.co/V1nct4acJB">pic.twitter.com/V1nct4acJB</a>

    Buffalo Bills PR @BuffaloBillsPR

    Josh Allen is now the first QB in team history to have four consecutive seasons of 25+ passing TDs.

    Mike Giardi @MikeGiardi

    Unreal play by Josh Allen

    Mina Kimes @minakimes

    Josh Allen with a 5th grader playing with the 2nd graders at recess type series there

    The Bills moved to 7-6 following the win, while Kansas City fell to 8-5.