Jets' Saleh: Zach Wilson 'Probably Played the Best Game of His Career' vs. Texans

Head coach Robert Saleh was extremely impressed with Zach Wilson's performance during the New York Jets' 30-6 upset win over the Houston Texans on Sunday.

"I thought Zach probably played the best game of his career," Saleh told members of the media after the game (via SNY).

"He made a lot of things happen that weren't there. So, hats off to him. I thought he was outstanding today," he later added.

During a rainy afternoon at MetLife Stadium, Wilson completed 75 percent of his passes for a season-high 301 yards while throwing two touchdowns against zero interceptions. The 24-year-old had fallen behind veteran Tim Boyle on the Jets' depth chart following a string of inconsistent performances, although he returned to the starting unit against Houston after two games on the sidelines.

Wilson completed passes to seven different receivers during the contest, with top target Garrett Wilson having an exceptional afternoon as well. The reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year hauled in nine catches for 108 yards, just the second time he's topped the century mark in a game this season.

Dual-threat running back Breece Hall totaled 126 all-purpose yards while recording the fourth touchdown reception of his career in the fourth quarter to give New York a two-possession lead.