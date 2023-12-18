Trevor Lawrence Placed in Concussion Protocol Following Jaguars' Loss to Ravens

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson announced quarterback Trevor Lawrence is in concussion protocol following the team's 23-7 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night.

ESPN's Michael DiRocco noted "Pederson said Lawrence was hurt on one of his three scrambles on the Jaguars' final possession but was unsure which one. This puts his status for Sunday's critical game at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in jeopardy. The Jaguars, Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts are tied atop the AFC South at 8-6."

Lawrence, 24, has played through injuries multiple times this season.

In October he battled through a left knee injury suffered against the Indianapolis Colts but was able to play on a short week in a Thursday night matchup against the New Orleans Saints.

And in early December he dealt with a high-ankle sprain but still was able to go in a big matchup against the Cleveland Browns.

Lawrence still hasn't missed a start in his NFL career, appearing in 48 straight regular season games, plus two playoff games during the 2022-2023 season. It's an impressive streak given the injuries he's been able to play through this year.

"[That] just shows his toughness—physical toughness, mental toughness," Pederson told reporters in December regarding the quarterback's ability to play through injury. "I believe when your quarterback exudes that, I think it does send a message to the rest of your team in a good way. And I'm still optimistic, obviously for this weekend, but again, the fact that he's willing and able to put himself out there for his teammates and his team speaks volumes."

When healthy he's been very solid in the 2023 season, throwing for 3,525 yards, 18 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, completing 65.9 percent of his passes. The Jaguars, in turn, are 8-6 on the season and one of the top contenders in the AFC.