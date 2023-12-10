X

    Browns Rumors: Safety Grant Delpit Lands 3-Year, $36M Contract amid NFL Playoff Push

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVDecember 10, 2023

    INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 03: Grant Delpit #22 of the Cleveland Browns defends in coverage during a game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on December 03, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ric Tapia/Getty Images)
    Ric Tapia/Getty Images

    The Cleveland Browns have reportedly signed safety Grant Delpit to a three-year, $36 million contract extension with $23 million guaranteed, per ESPN's Jake Trotter.

    He's been a key part of a Browns' defense that leads the NFL in yards allowed (260.5 YPG) and is 10th in points allowed (20.4 PPG).

