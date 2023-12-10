Browns Rumors: Safety Grant Delpit Lands 3-Year, $36M Contract amid NFL Playoff Push

Ric Tapia/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly signed safety Grant Delpit to a three-year, $36 million contract extension with $23 million guaranteed, per ESPN's Jake Trotter.

He's been a key part of a Browns' defense that leads the NFL in yards allowed (260.5 YPG) and is 10th in points allowed (20.4 PPG).

