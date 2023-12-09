Seahawks Rumors: Geno Smith Will Be Game-Time Decision vs. 49ers with Groin Injury

Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks may be without quarterback Geno Smith on Sunday.

Bleacher Report's Jordan Schultz reported that Smith will be a game-time decision for the Seahawks' Week 14 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

"Smith has been very limited in practice throughout the week, but will try and play in what's become a hugely important matchup for Seattle," Schultz wrote.

Smith is currently listed as questionable for the game with a groin injury.

Smith reportedly "tweaked" his groin in practice on Thursday. He was a limited participant that day and did not participate in Friday's practice.

Smith's 2023 season hasn't been as excellent as his 2022 season, but he still gives the Seahawks the best chance to win. He has totaled 2,918 yards with 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions and has led the team to a 6-6 record.

Seattle remains in the playoff hunt in the NFC but will need to earn some crucial wins down the stretch. Losing ground on the three other 6-6 teams in the conference could ultimately be damaging to the team's playoff hopes, and playing without Smith for even a game would be a huge blow.

With or without Smith, Seattle will have a tough task ahead as the Seahawks will take on the 9-3 San Francisco 49ers for the second time in three weeks.