Report: Bengals Won't Be Disciplined by NFL After Joe Burrow Injury Reporting Probe

Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals wil reportedly not face discipline from the NFL for their injury reporting related to quarterback Joe Burrow.

According to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, the NFL investigated the Bengals for the past few weeks and determined they were in "full compliance" with the league's injury report policy.

Before suffering a season-ending wrist injury in the Bengals' Week 11 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the team posted a video on social media that appeared to show Burrow wearing a brace or sleeve on his wrist before deleting it.

Despite that, Burrow was not listed on the injury report entering the game against Baltimore.

Per the Associated Press (h/t WCPO), Burrow later dismissed the sleeve he was wearing as being anything related to his season-ending injury, saying: "This is a completely different thing. It's not uncommon for guys to wear compression sleeves on planes because when you go up to that altitude, you know, things can swell up. In football, you have a lot of bumps and bruises. This is a completely new injury."

Burrow entered the 2023 season at far less than 100 percent due to a calf injury that cost him most of training camp and the entire preseason.

As a result, Burrow got off to a slow start, as did the Bengals, as they began the season just 1-3.

Cincinnati bounced back with four straight wins and seemed to be hitting its stride, but after a loss to the Houston Texans, the Bengals lost Burrow for the rest of the season the following week.

With the 2020 No. 1 overall draft pick and 2022 Pro Bowler on the shelf, the Bengals were forced to turn to backup Jake Browning.

Browning had never started an NFL regular-season game or even thrown a regular-season pass before this season.

Cincinnati lost his first start 16-10 to the Pittsburgh Steelers, but Browning looked far more comfortable in Monday's 34-31 overtime win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, throwing for 354 yards and one touchdown, while also rushing for another score.