Video: Bill Belichick Dons Navy CFB Helmet as Lee Corso Homage on 'College GameDay'

Danielle Parhizkaran/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

It's not often that Bill Belichick can be described as jovial, but that was the vibe for the New England Patriots head coach during his appearance on ESPN's College Gameday.

Belichick paid homage to Lee Corso by bringing his own headgear to the set when he predicted Navy to beat Army in the annual rivalry game between the two military academies.

It's not a surprise that Belichick would be excited to predict a Navy win. He grew up in Annapolis when his father, Steve Belichick, served as an assistant coach for the Midshipmen from 1956 to '89.

Bill is also probably feeling good because the Patriots snapped their five-game losing streak on Thursday with a 21-18 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. The 21 points were more than they scored in the previous three games combined (13).

ESPN was able to get Belichick on the show since the Army-Navy game is being held at Gillette Stadium. This is the first time America's Game has been played at Foxborough.

Both teams enter Saturday's contest with identical 5-6 records. The Black Knights have won five of the last seven games in the series since 2016, but they have split each of their last four meetings.