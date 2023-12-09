Saints' Derek Carr Doesn't 'Really Have Any Concerns' After 2 Concussions in 3 Weeks

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr has suffered two concussions in three weeks, but he logged a full practice on Friday and appears good to go for his team's home game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, per Nick Underhill of New Orleans.Football:

When asked if he was concerned about playing despite suffering two concussions over three games, Carr said the following, per Matthew Paras of the The Times-Picayune and The Advocate:

"I don't really have any concerns," Carr said.

"I did some extra tests and things like that this week, just checking on things. Our doctors and the non-affiliated doctor said everything was perfect, they showed me the results in comparison to things.

"I do not have any worries on that stuff. It didn't feel like the two were even related to one another. So, for me, that's just sometimes the price of doing business and playing football. So no concern on that part, long term or short term. Fully confident that I can be alright playing with that part of it."

Carr, who is also dealing with rib and right shoulder ailments, left his team's 33-28 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday after taking a big fourth quarter hit from linebacker Bruce Irvin. Jameis Winston took over for the remainder of the game.

He also left his team's 27-19 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Nov. 12 after taking a hit from both Danielle Hunter and Jaquelin Roy. Carr was ruled out with a concussion and a right shoulder injury.

The Saints had the luxury of a bye following the Vikings game, and Carr returned Nov. 26 versus the Atlanta Falcons.