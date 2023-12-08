Lakers' LeBron James 'Still in His Prime' at Age 38, Pacers' Rick Carlisle Says

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

In his 21st year in the NBA, LeBron James has clearly not lost his step.

James is averaging 25 points, 7.5 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game, leading the Los Angeles Lakers to the NBA In-Season Tournament Championship against the Indiana Pacers.

Ahead of the meeting, Pacers coach Rick Carlisle had high praise for what the 38-year old James is doing.

"He's in his prime still," Carlisle said. "I mean I'm watching the guy last night, and it's phenomenal. This is a guy, someone just gave me this stat... He's the only player in NBA history who's been the youngest player in the league and the oldest player in the league, both. That speaks to, obviously the amazing run of longevity, and in his case greatness. He's the all-time leading scorer. If there's a Mount Rushmore, he's one of the guys on the NBA Mount Rushmore. That's what we're up against tomorrow."

The Lakers cruised past the New Orleans Pelicans 133-89 Thursday night behind James' 30 points and 8 assists. Now, they will face a Pacers team that boasts the best offensive rating in the NBA at 123.5.

James, a proven veteran, will square up with Pacers' star point guard Tyrese Haliburton, who is looking to prove himself as one of the best young players in the league.